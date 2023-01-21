Sports
Three monarchs named to VaSID All State Field Hockey Team
NORFOLK, VA. On Friday, January 20, three Old Dominion field hockey players were named to the VaSID All-State Field Hockey team. Marlon de Bruyne was named in the first team while Cam MacGillivray and Delphine the Younger were included in the second team.
De Bruijne was named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year and 1stTeam All BIG EAST. She led ODU offensively as she compiled 14 goals and six assists for 34 points in the 18 games she played.
MacGillivray was named both BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and All BIG EAST First Team. She had a 15-3 record for the Monarchs last season and was second in the nation with a .818 save percentage. She was also number five in the nation in goals against average with a .966. MacGillivray made 81 saves while conceding just 18 goals a year.
Le Jeune scored 12 goals and added three assists for the Monarchs, giving her 27 points, which was second on the team behind de Bruijne.
The field hockey team is recognized for winning the BIG EAST Regular Season Championship on Thursday, February 2 during the men’s basketball game against James Madison at 7:00 PM
Teams are below
|VaSID Coach of the Year
|Madison, Michelle
|University of Virginia
|VaSID Defensive Player of the Year
|Irritation Irigoyen, Azul
|Free University
|VaSID Player of the Year
|McDonough, Annie
|University of Virginia
|VaSID rookie of the year
|Mendez Trends, Daniela
|University of Virginia
|First team
|Bethany Dykema
|Free University
|Defense
|Jodie Conlly
|Free University
|Defense
|Lydia Field
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|Defense
|Daniella Rhodes
|Free University
|Forward
|Laura Jansen
|University of Virginia
|Forward
|Marlon de Bruine
|Old Dominion University
|Forward
|Lizzie Hamlett
|Free University
|midfield
|Daniela Mendez Trends
|University of Virginia
|midfield
|Lindsay Frank
|University of Richmond
|midfield
|Charlotte Vanhold
|Free University
|midfield
|Azul Iritxity Irigoyen
|Free University
|Keeper
|Second team
|Emily Dykema
|Free University
|Defense
|Tess Keppel
|University of Richmond
|Defense
|Tabby Billingham
|College of William and Mary
|Defense
|Kara McClure
|James Madison University
|Defense
|Lauren Curran
|College of William and Mary
|Forward
|Annie McDonough
|University of Virginia
|Forward
|Eveline Zwager
|James Madison University
|Forward
|Lonica McKinney
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|Forward
|Delphine the Younger
|Old Dominion University
|midfield
|Diede Remijnse
|James Madison University
|midfield
|Adele Lacobucci
|University of Virginia
|midfield
|Cam MacGillivray
|Old Dominion University
|Keeper
