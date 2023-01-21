



NORFOLK, VA. On Friday, January 20, three Old Dominion field hockey players were named to the VaSID All-State Field Hockey team. Marlon de Bruyne was named in the first team while Cam MacGillivray and Delphine the Younger were included in the second team. De Bruijne was named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year and 1stTeam All BIG EAST. She led ODU offensively as she compiled 14 goals and six assists for 34 points in the 18 games she played. MacGillivray was named both BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and All BIG EAST First Team. She had a 15-3 record for the Monarchs last season and was second in the nation with a .818 save percentage. She was also number five in the nation in goals against average with a .966. MacGillivray made 81 saves while conceding just 18 goals a year. Le Jeune scored 12 goals and added three assists for the Monarchs, giving her 27 points, which was second on the team behind de Bruijne. The field hockey team is recognized for winning the BIG EAST Regular Season Championship on Thursday, February 2 during the men’s basketball game against James Madison at 7:00 PM Teams are below VaSID Coach of the Year Madison, Michelle University of Virginia VaSID Defensive Player of the Year Irritation Irigoyen, Azul Free University VaSID Player of the Year McDonough, Annie University of Virginia VaSID rookie of the year Mendez Trends, Daniela University of Virginia First team Bethany Dykema Free University Defense Jodie Conlly Free University Defense Lydia Field Virginia Commonwealth University Defense Daniella Rhodes Free University Forward Laura Jansen University of Virginia Forward Marlon de Bruine Old Dominion University Forward Lizzie Hamlett Free University midfield Daniela Mendez Trends University of Virginia midfield Lindsay Frank University of Richmond midfield Charlotte Vanhold Free University midfield Azul Iritxity Irigoyen Free University Keeper Second team Emily Dykema Free University Defense Tess Keppel University of Richmond Defense Tabby Billingham College of William and Mary Defense Kara McClure James Madison University Defense Lauren Curran College of William and Mary Forward Annie McDonough University of Virginia Forward Eveline Zwager James Madison University Forward Lonica McKinney Virginia Commonwealth University Forward Delphine the Younger Old Dominion University midfield Diede Remijnse James Madison University midfield Adele Lacobucci University of Virginia midfield Cam MacGillivray Old Dominion University Keeper

