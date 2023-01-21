Chinese Anti-Doping Laws and Regulations An Overview in 2023





Friday, January 20, 2023 By Gong Xiaoyan, Liu Jiahe, Chen Dandan In recent years, China’s anti-doping law has undergone significant development and formed an anti-doping court system based on the Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China[1] (the Sports law), supported by a range of administrative arrangements and department rules, including: the Anti-Doping Rules issued by the Council of State[2],

the Anti-Doping Rules [3] , and

, and the Anti-Doping Administration Measures[4] issued by the General Administration of Sports of China, the habits changes in the criminal law of the People’s Republic of China[5] as a means of tackling doping offences. The addition of a new anti-doping chapter to the revised sports law, which is due to come into effect shortly, further underlines China’s determination to fight doping. This article introduces recent developments in China’s anti-doping law from a structural perspective of China’s current anti-doping justice system. To continue reading or watching Sign in or Register here Already a member? Sign in Access all expert analysis and commentary on LawInSport, including articles, webinars, conference videos, and podcast transcripts. Read more here. Hits 264 Posted in Anti-Doping | Sports | criminal | Article Related articles Written by Gong Xiaoyan Gong Xiaoyan is a partner at East & Concord Partners. She provides legal services to a variety of sports associations and sports administrative centers, including but not limited to China Football Federation, China Athletic Association, China Anti-Doping Agency or General Administration of Sports of China, swimming, volleyball, table tennis and badminton administrative centers, winter sports, shooting and archery, weightlifting, wrestling and jujitsu, chess and canoeing, Cultural Center of General Sports Administration of China, Institute of Sports Medicine of General Sports Administration of China and Beijing Sports Competitions Administration Center. In addition, she has also represented many athlete anti-doping cases on international platforms, as well as international sports arbitration cases between foreign players and sports clubs. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

read more Liu Jiahe Liu Jiahe is an advisor at East & Concord Partners. She graduated from ISDE with a Masters in International Sports Law and is also a member of the Athletes Committee of the Chinese Football Association. She was a former full-time legal adviser to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

read more Chen Dandan Chen Dandan is a paralegal at East & Concord Partners. She graduated from China University of Political Science and Law with a master’s degree in law. She mainly works in the field of sports law, assisting partners in providing legal services to a large number of sports clubs and administrative centers in the field of event hosting, employment law and anti-doping.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawinsport.com/topics/item/china-s-anti-doping-laws-regulations-an-overview-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos