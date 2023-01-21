Sports
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, result, table, final, Aaron Hardie, video
Adelaide are in danger of missing out on the Big Bash final after the Strikers suffered a fourth straight defeat, the top of the table Perth Scorchers romping to a brutal seven-wicket win at Adelaide Oval on Friday.
The fifth-placed Strikers entered the main clash after a string of defeats where they struggled with the bat and the worrying decline continued, the home side going out for a season-worst 92 in 17 overs after opting to finish first to beat.
But while the Strikers were undoubtedly poor, the red hot Scorchers were fantastic.
Isa Guha called it a devastating performance, while Brad Haddin said it was a brutal display by the Scorchers outsmarting the Strikers in all facets of the game.
With star seamers Jason Behrendorff (rested) and Jhye Richardson (injured) absent, the Scorchers ripped through Adelaide’s top spot, with Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris and David Payne all taking three wickets apiece.
Aaron Hardie hit three sixes in a game-high innings of 43 as the reigning champions chased after 11.1 overs to improve their record to 10-3 and solidify their hold on first place.
The Strikers final odds could rest on their net run rate, brought about by a strong start to the season with three wins, including the famous 124 run victory over the Sydney Thunder.
But even that won’t be enough without a win against the Melbourne Renegades in their last regular season game at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday night.
BRITISH WINGS
The Strikers made two changes, regaining Peter Siddle from injury and opting for an extra batter in Harry Nielsen to bolster their suddenly brittle at bat.
The Scorchers bowled superbly from the start, while the Strikers approached the start of their innings and could very charitably be described as ill-advised.
The leader of the Runaway Golden Bat, Matt Short, added nothing to his tally after dancing over the wicket in the first and Travis Head has still failed to crack double figures in three innings since returning from the Test side, the skipper hollowed out in the third over.
Instead of consolidating after a shaky start, Thomas Kelly, Alex Carey and Colin de Grandhomme threw the bat and did little more than catch.
Nielsen strode into the crease in the eighth over by a score of 5-37, but took off two overs later, failing to get over the fence.
Adam Hose top-scored with 30, but he bowled the easiest of the return catches to Payne early in a power surge that took only 11 runs and two wickets.
It has not gone according to plan, Strikers coach Jason Gillespie told Fox Cricket.
We felt like we needed a little more support in hitting.
We just weren’t executed.
It’s been a pretty bad showing, you can’t hide from that.
FULL STRETCH
Of the eight catches the visitors took, Cameron Bancroft’s running attempt to send Carey off was the best.
Carey attempted to cross the short square boundary with a lecherous swing in the fifth over bowled by Hatzoglou, but failed to find the center of his bat.
Playing deep in the middle of the wicket, Bancroft took off to his left at full speed and dove to make a stunning two-handed catch at full power.
Hatzoglou was the choice of the Scorchers bowlers, while AJ Tye extended his lead in the Golden Arm with his 23rd wicket of the season.
