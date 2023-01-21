Kahuku football coach Sola Soliai’s role in continuing the larger-than-life legacy of the late Matt Faga





Sola Soliai has been a football coach for many years, but no one has influenced his philosophy more than the late Matt Faga. “He’s always part of the equation,” Soliai, Kahuku High School’s defense coordinator, said during a phone interview from Hawaii last week. “I always include him in the decisions I make when it comes to coaching. It drives me crazy sometimes because I find myself talking to him even though he’s not there.” Offence With bay while training as an assistant coach at Kaimuki High School in 2007. They quickly became best friends, sharing their passion for the sport and coaching for the next 14 years, eventually moving on to Kahuku High together. But in August 2021, Faga died of COVID-19 complications. Faga, a former defensive tackle at the University of Hawaii (2003-2004), was one of three Kahuku football coaches to die in the space of a year, along with Maui Kahalepuna (COVID-19 complications) and David Vimahi (heart attack). The impact of Faga is briefly discussed in the last section NFL360 feature film ‘Kahuku Mana’, which explores the rich tradition of Polynesian football through the Kahuku program and how the high school students mustered the strength to play in honor of their three coaches, eventually winning the state championship in 2021. The feature film was aired Thursday night ahead of the Polynesian bowl from 2023which starts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network. After losing three members of the football family, Soliai said Kahuku played “on a different level” on his way to winning the ’21 state title. The players honored their late coach with T-shirts depicting Faga and brought an urn of his ashes to games. “It showed how much they loved him,” added Soliai. Soliai has helped carry on Faga’s larger-than-life legacy in two ways. The first is in his direct approach to players. He said Faga demanded effort but often kept things simple. “He was one of the best technicians I’ve ever seen. The way he was able to teach his knowledge of playing on the defensive line to the kids was just amazing,” said Soliai, who took over coaching the defensive line after death from Faga. “Matt would break it down and wanted the kids to practice and perfect one move 1,000 times instead of practicing 10 moves 100 times. The kids really learned a lot from that approach, so I broke it down that way too.” The second way Solia took over from his late friend: continuing the free training sessions Faga had created through a program called The Wolfpack in Palolo, Hawaii, where Faga lived, an hour’s drive from Kahuku. In the beginning, Faga mainly coached young defensive linemen, but soon expanded to all positions with the goal of training kids in the off-season. Soliai said the passionate coach had a way of bringing his players together and was seen as a father figure, often taking them “under his wing”. Soliai had noticed the impact this year-round training had on the local high school team and founded a sister club called Rebel Squad in Kahuku in 2014. Faga drove to Kahuku every summer for eight years to coach players during the off-season, earning the respect of the community. for his dedication and for helping to keep the children safe. “Matt was a trendsetter. No one was doing this before him, and now about 10 other clubs have been founded in Hawaii,” said Soliai. “You see the benefit it can have for a child and a program, and our program at Kahuku is moving in the right direction based on the work that these kids are doing in the off season. “There’s no one like him. He’s hard to replace.”

