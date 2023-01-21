Is there a Netflix curse on Australian Open tennis players?





Tennis is abuzz with tongue-in-cheek talk of a Netflix curse at the Australian Open, drawing a line between the streaming services’ new docuseries about the sport and the recent hard times for season 1 protagonists.

Of the 10 players who featured prominently in the five episodes released last week just before the start of play at Melbourne Park, only one remains in the singles competition heading into Saturday: Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada. The number six seeded Auger-Aliassime, a 2021 US Open semifinalist, said he didn’t know this was even a topic of conversation until Friday when his girlfriend informed him. I thought it was funny, he said after beating 28th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round. I do not know; I don’t think it’s connected. … Maybe the players who lost might feel like it’s connected in some way. I don’t think they do. I don’t think it’s connected anyway. Well, of course it isn’t. There is no such thing as a curse in the world of sports, although people sure love to make them up and discuss them. The curse of the Bambino, for example. The Sports Illustrated cover jinx was another. It’s worth noting that no one is making such a silly connection between active participation in the filming of Netflix’s popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive made by the same executive producers as Break Point and the results on the track of F1. Consider: Lewis Hamilton has participated in interviews and managed to win the Drivers’ Championship in each of the first three years of that series. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, was not in front of the Netflix cameras and collected the past two titles. Anyway, just for fun, let’s check out the selection of what has been released from Break Point: Episode 1: Nick Kyrgios (withdrew from the tournament due to needing surgery on his left knee); Thanasi Kokkinakis (lost to 35-year-old Andy Murray in the second round in a five-setter that lasted 5 hours 45 minutes and ended at 4:05 a.m. Friday) Episode 2: Matteo Berrettini (lost to Murray in the first round in a five-setter that lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes); Ajla Tomljanovic (withdrew from the tournament due to an injured knee) Episode 3: Maria Sakkari (lost to 87th ranked Zhu Lin in the second round Friday in a three-setter); Taylor Fritz (lost to 113th-seeded Australian wildcard entry Alexei Popyrin in the second round in a five-setter) Episode 4: Ons Jabeur (lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the second round in a three-setter); Paula Badosa (withdrew from the tournament with an injured thigh) Episode 5: Auger-Aliassime (plays Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round Sunday); Casper Ruud (lost to Jenson Brooksby in the second round) Yes, one of these is not like the other. Funny how things work out sometimes, Auger-Aliassime said.

