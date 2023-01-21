Penn State men’s hockey loses exciting game in home game against Notre Dame | Penn State sports news

No. 6 Penn States’ return to the Pegula Ice Arena in front of a record crowd was frustrating.

After a tough series against Michigan State seven days earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at the hands of Notre Dame.

Penn State started the game by storming the gates of the Fighting Irish defensive zone. The Blue and White offensive offense yielded eight shots on target in the first seven minutes of action, with Notre Dame firing just one shot in that time.

However, the Fighting Irish’ senior goaltender Ryan Bischel proved he would not fold at the first sign of pressure. He managed to keep Penn State scoreless for the first 19 minutes of action.

Bischel’s clean record was soon scratched when sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev scored his fourth goal of the season, sailing the puck past Notre Dame’s goaltender after it rebounded off the goalpost.

His growth was more mental than physical, he is a powerful athlete, Guy Gadowsky said of him. If you give him direction, he’ll really, really work at it. And he worked hard.

Dzhaniyev’s score added method to Penn State’s offensive frenzy in the first. Taking on a Notre Dame team known for its defensive toughness, the Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Irish by a sizable 20-6 margin.

As the middle frame began, the Blues continued to largely dictate the pace on the ice, but that didn’t stop Notre Dame from tying the game.

Graduate student Chayse Primeau snuck up behind Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere and scored on his blind side, tying things together.

From there, as the action ground to a halt, the two Big Ten rivals returned to styles they were comfortable with.

Penn State continued to look for whatever offensive looks it could find, while Notre Dame chose to get comfortable in its defensive zone and try to capitalize on any mistakes the Nittany Lion offense might make.

In the end, neither team’s approaches yielded any more scores as the second period drew to a close. Senior forward Tyler Gratton said the blue and white’s inability to fully capitalize offensively stemmed from the struggle to press through.

We have to follow up on the rebound to get the second, third chances, Gratton said. It’s not always the first shot that usually goes in.

Notre Dame nearly took the lead with less than 60 seconds left before the break, but a diving attempt into the crease by team captain Paul DeNaples prevented a goal.

As the final stretch got underway, Notre Dame was quickly able to take the lead just under three minutes after a power play goal from junior Ryder Rolston.

From there, the pace of the game became more frantic. Penn State attempted a comeback throughout the third period, eventually finishing with 53 shot attempts in the entire game.

But none of these looks found the back of the net. When desperation set in, Guy Gadowsky resorted to emptying the net late, to no avail. In the end, the Fighting Irish held on for a 2-1 win, their second victory over Penn State this season.

Gratton reflected on the large-scale offensive performance and said that, even in defeat, the number of chances Penn State created was high quality.

They’re really good at blocking shots, but to still get 54 shots on the internet was unbelievable, Gratton said. Give credit to their keeper, Bischel made some incredible saves.

After this loss, the Nittany Lions will now try to bounce back on Saturday at the annual Wear White Game. Heading into that fight, Gadowsky struck a similar tone to Gratton, expressing confidence in his team’s performance.

I would play that game every night, Gadowsky said. I felt the team created a lot of really good chances, and the puck didn’t go as often as we wanted.

