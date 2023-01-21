Cricket fever Raipurs tries with international cricket debut

On Friday, January 20, you can walk into a small mobile shop in Pandri, Raipur to buy a charger and get the question: Match dekhne aaye hai kya? (Came to see the game?).

Mukul Tiwari, secretary of the Chattisgarh Cricket Association, tells The Indian Express: Fever hai total cricket ka.

We posted the tickets on January 11 and within four to five hours the show sold out. Their website also crashed. The fans were waiting outside the hotel, hoping to get tickets. Bilaspur. Ambikapur. Korba. Raigarh, there is no area around the city, however rural, where game is not to be seen.

Jatin Agarwal, a businessman in the town, talks about the nervous build-up from the moment Raipur was announced to host their first international cricket match to the moment he got hold of a ticket.

We held our breath, hoping to get tickets, it felt so good, he says.

This is not the first time Jatin has watched a cricket match at Shahid Veer Narayan Stadium as most of the city’s cricket fanatics have had a taste of IPL and T20 Champions League matches in the early years. However, this is different. Saturday is not a day to close shop, but on this occasion it is. Aaj Rohit Sharma hai.

Sanjay Nayamati and his son Samvid pose in the uniforms of his two favorite players. (Express photo)

Schools are no exception.

Samvid Nayamati’s father, Doctor Sanjay, is an academic by profession and heart. Director of Triveni Dental College at Bilaspur. However, when it came to his son’s fervent desire to see his favorite duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, he made the exception of skipping school.

And he’s not the only one.

Teenager Srinay Shukla traveled 30 km to see one Virat Kohli in the flesh. Encouraged to skip school by his father, who proudly admits it was not a holiday for children, chutti maari hai (we stacked). You only get 50% attendance in schools today.

Kohli arrived in Raipur before landing. A giant mural in Bhatagaon Chowk depicting the Indian flag draped around the former Indian captain, honoring one of his 74 international tons in Indian colours.

Vikas Kalia (left) with his family at Shahid Veer Narayan Stadium. (Express photo)

On Friday, as the players arrived for the optional training session at the match venue, there was an audible gasp among the hundreds clinging to the railing as the team bus entered.

Kya yaar, the one I wanted to meet didn’t come. I even brought my bat to get it signed, Shubham Kumar sighed.

India’s new battle superhero Suryakumar Yadav has caused loud emotions and good business. Among the more in demand 100 rupee roadside kits are those numbered 63.

Ekach Vaada (promised) Surya Dada, calls out Sahil Kalia, whose father, Vikas, adds that the family has come especially to inhale the 360 ​​degree player at his best.

His photos are kind of an art form

Only the beginning

It is a very important day for Raipur, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had said during the pre-game press conference. The hospitality has been great. Rahul (Dravid) has also played here and has said great things about his experience here.

But as the auditorium’s curtain rises, the inevitable question of what comes flying in next comes.

This is our beginning, former CCA secretary, Rajesh Dave, told this paper. Unfortunately, two years went into litigation. Then two years in covid. I am excited to host the IPL again and we will definitely push for a World Cup match.

Jatin Agarwal becomes breathless at the thought of it: there will be nothing greater than that. I would sit down for that first thing in the morning.