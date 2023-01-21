Underrated waiver wiring options to consider before week 16

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Vacation time is meant for relaxation. Escaping the regular grind can also provide a significant emotional boost. So maybe flying to a three-day Scrabble tournament in New Orleans wasn’t the best way to release stress, especially when there are tense moments and you end the event by losing three of the last four games for first place or even cashing in .

And it turns out I didn’t heed my advice from last week to stay vigilant with fantasy activity. With my focus firmly on the lexical arts over the long weekend, I managed to avoid making lineups or pursuing acquisitions. That has put my teams at a disadvantage and I have only started to recover from these setbacks.

The lesson is not to go anywhere. Ever. Stay indoors and keep your schedules performing at their best. And if you’ve already exhausted the internal controls and trade route, here are some free agents that can be obtained for free.

(Roasted rates from January 20)

Forward

Andre Burakovsky, SEA (Yahoo: 44%)

Burakovsky represents Seattle’s seventh striker to be named this season, which is hardly surprising when you consider that the club is fourth in goals per game. He finished his time in Colorado with a career-high 61 points, then signed a four-year contract to go to Emerald City. Burakovsky produced immediately with his new team and would go on to rack up 10 goals and 18 assists in the first 30 games. And then shock! a six-game slump. But he’s back on form with 10 points, including three on the power play since January 5 while linked to Matty Beniers.

Jason Zucker, PIT (Yahoo: 31%)

After racking up four points in the first four appearances, Zucker made his way into this column. That would soon be followed by 11 on 11, topped off with 32 shots and 30 hits apart from some inconsistent tries. Zucker continues to play alongside Evgeni Malkin during even power and on the Penguins’ second man advantage. He’s also been getting more attention lately, with four goals, two assists, ten shots and a whopping 26 hits in the last seven.

Story continues

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR (Yahoo: 8%)

Jarnkrok never achieved great success in North America, although he has generally been a solid producer. Last season, he had a good deal with the Kraken before being traded to Calgary at the deadline, but not much was expected of him offensively in Toronto. That prediction would hold for the first five weeks with only six points left to show, but then Jarnkrok hit the jackpot and moved to a line that converged with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. The standard short term injury would rear its head but he looked great, scoring five goals and ten assists from the last 18 and even contributing a few PPPs in the backup group.

Conor Garland, VAN (Yahoo: 8%)

Garland got off to a good start in Vancouver with 52 points and 203 shots. The same trend appeared to repeat itself this campaign after three goals, five assists and 19 shots in the first month. A protracted decline over 12 games would follow, during which he would make just two assists, though he still fired 23 pucks at the net over that stretch. While recent logs may indicate that Garland hasn’t scored much, his minutes have increased and he has the top man advantage of the Canucks again as he skates with Bo Horvat and JT Miller at five to five.

Juuso Parssinen, NSH (Yahoo: 6%)

Like many others, I was lured by Parssinen after he went for five points in his first four NHL outings. And after 12 scoreless showings, I thought it was time to send him back to the waiver pool. I’m happy to admit I was wrong in that assessment because he’s been outstanding since the end of that slump, with two goals, 11 assists and 25 hits in 15 games. Parssinen also has six PPPs on Nashville’s first unit, but may be less productive at equal strength, as he just moved to third center.

Kirill Marchenko, CLS (Yahoo: 2%)

Remember last week when I briefly mentioned Marchenko in the Gustavus Nyquist section? He didn’t add any fouls to the nine goals he had already scored, though he got one more minute in the last three games, including a place on the lead power play as he went on 11 shots and scored four blocks. Marchenko is showing off the talent and has already scored a hat-trick, so let’s see what he can do with extra chances.

Dylan Guenther, ARI (Yahoo: 2%)

Mason McTavish, the hero for Canada in the summer edition of the WJC, was discussed again in the previous column. Fast forward five months, and it is Guenther who became the latest in a string of Canuck legends, when he scored the gold medal winning goal against the Czech Republic. The 2021 ninth pick made the Yotes roster in the fall and got off to a fast start with six points four of those PPPs in eight matchups. Since returning from the tournament, Guenther’s ice age has skyrocketed and he’s now in the top six alongside his regular man advantage job.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI (Yahoo: 1%)

On December 2, when Raddysh was first presented here, he was at one percent. 49 days later he is at one percent. That sounds pretty strange for someone who managed to rack up 12 points, 37 shots, 20 hits and 17 blocks in those seven weeks while continuing to work on Chicago’s best power play.

It’s time to give Taylor Raddysh a shot in more fantasy competitions. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I think a lot of people stay away from the non-stars on a team that is 31st on offense. But come on, Raddysh scored a goal and two helpers on Saturday and found the scoresheet in four straight games. I said give him a chance the last time he was mentioned, and I’m going to echo the same feeling here.

Defenders

John Klingberg, UK (Yahoo: 39%)

Klingberg was signed by Anaheim to a one-year contract in the summer after averaging 47 points during his eight years in Dallas. The 30-year-old performed well enough in his first 13 games, with seven assists including three PPAs 19 shots, 11 hits and 16 blocks. But then the score fell significantly in the next 19 with four goals and no helpers, which also included a brief lower body injury, a min-15 and a relegation to the second power play. The Ducks may still be anemic on offense, but Klingberg looks to be back on track with four points, 15 shots, 10 hits and 11 blocks from his last seven appearances.

Brett Pesce, CAR (Yahoo: 12%)

After being discussed in early December, Pesce would only provide one assist in the next nine games. A pair of PPAs soon followed, and so did a jump to the Canes’ leading man advantage. Pesce has produced 10 points, 30 shots and 16 blocks in his last 12, averaging just under 23 minutes. Nobody debates Brent Brandsstatus as Carolina’s best blueliner, but Pesce does enough on the scoresheet while contributing enough elsewhere to warrant extra fantasy attention.

Samuel Girard, COL (Yahoo: 11%)

Girard was first featured early in the campaign based on his consistent offensive history and the Avalanche being one of the best offenses in the league overall. His output would quickly plummet, with only three assists in the next 22 games, and so would his cover numbers. Fortunately, Girard has rediscovered his touch, recording seven points in 12 games along with 17 shots, 11 hits and 17 blocks. He won’t get you anything Kale Makar or even Devon Ropes usually reach, but it’s solid enough to complement a lower roster.

Jake Walman, DET (Yahoo: 7%)

Some players don’t do much for a long time and then suddenly break out. Walman missed the first 15 matchups to recover from off-season shoulder surgery, then logged only 16:54 a night for the next 15 games. But because he performed well defensively, more ice time was provided, and that eventually led to a partnership with Moritz Seeder. Walman went on to score four goals, two assists, 34 shots, 12 PIM, 16 hits and 32 blocks, highlighted by an OT winner in Pittsburgh and a PPA against Toronto in a cameo with Detroit’s first unit.

goalkeepers

Pavel Francouz, COL (Yahoo: 41%)

Francouz is plagued with injuries, but he has a career-high 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage. He won back-to-back performances before missing four weeks with a lower body problem. Francouz returned last Thursday to take home the award in three straights as he picked up a pair of wins and knocked out Ottawa. Alexander Georgiev operates as Colorado’s No. 1, but has been erratic since Dec. 27, posting a 3.69/.890 line. That has left the door open for Francouz to make his final run and potentially earn more starts.

Alex Lyon, Florida (Yahoo: 2%)

Spencer Knight has been out for over a week and Sergey Bobrovsky left Thursday’s game early with a lower-body problem, forcing Lyon to step up and stop 23 of Montreal’s 25 shots in all 24 NHL appearances over five seasons. With Knight not yet back and the severity of Bobrovsky’s injury still unknown, Lyon should at least have some fantasy value behind a Panthers attack that has scored plenty of goals recently.

Players to consider from previous columns: Logan Couture, Martin Necas, Dylan Cozens, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jeff Skinner, Andrei Kuzmenko, Matty Beniers, Phillip Danault, Dylan Strome, Kevin Hayes, David Krejci, Trevor Moore, Nick Schmaltz, Max Domi , Mason McTavish, Lucas Raymond, Alex Iafallo, Brock Boeser, JT Compher, Owen Tippett, Jared McCann, Conor Sheary, Jack Roslovic, Brandon Hagel, Gabriel Vilardi, Sam Steel, Jordan Eberle, William Karlsson, James van Riemsdyk, Viktor Arvidsson, Eeli Tolvanen, Jason Zucker, Nick Paul, Seth Jarvis, Tyler Bertuzzi, Seth Jones, Brandon Montour, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Ty Smith, Sean Durzi, Vince Dunn, Adam Boqvist, Janis Moser, Justin Schultz , Erik Gustafsson, Calen Addison, K’Andre Miller, Vitek Vanecek, Martin Jones, Charlie Lindgren, James Reimer, Karel Vejmelka, Antti Raanta, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Stuart Skinner, Pheonix Copley, Samuel Ersson, Craig Anderson, Casey DeSmith