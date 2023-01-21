



Friday Finale: Fun and relaxing recreational activities for all ages In Clay Lounge visitors can let their inner sculptors run wild, while Spin Boston makes table tennis an experience Updated: 8:10 PM EST January 20, 2023

Friday Finale: Fun and relaxing recreational activities for all ages In Clay Lounge visitors can let their inner sculptors run wild, while Spin Boston makes table tennis an experience Updated: 8:10 PM EST January 20, 2023 Get off your phone and dig your hands into some clay. From beginners to advanced, Clay Lounge offers a variety of classes and open sessions for students to hone their creative skills and create their own unique work of art. Start your game at Spin in the Seaport District, a ping pong venue where you can eat while playing against real table tennis champions! Get off your phone and dig your hands into some clay. From beginners to advanced, Clay Lounge offers a variety of classes and open sessions for students to hone their creative skills and create their own unique work of art. Start your game Turn in the Seaport District a ping pong venue where you can eat while playing against real table tennis champions!

