Clutch Performance on No. 6 Cal Over Arizona Beam Lifts





Bears get their first Pac-12 win of the season

TUCSON, Arizona. A bold final rotation for the California women’s gymnastics team (7-0, 1-0) gave the Bears their first Pac-12 win of the season over hosts Arizona (4-3, 0-1) on Friday night. Despite seeing the lowest scoring of the young season while Arizona recorded a season high, the Bears managed to outscore the Wildcats 196,400-196,100. Cal swept the all-around podium with senior Nevada DeSouza (39.425) takes the title, followed by junior Andy Li (39,350) sophomore and sophomore Mya Lauzon (39,300) third. Cal started the night on the uneven bars where the team got off to a hot start with a 49.425. Li and sophomores Maddie Williams tied for the event title with a score of 9.950, which is the third-highest score in program history. It was a career-high performance for Williams. Next was vault, where the Bears got their first sub-49 score of the season with a 48.650. DeSouza turned out well for her team, clinching the title with a season-high tie of 9.850 and Lauzon continued her event success by finishing third with a 9.800. Their performance helped Cal take a small 98,075-97,625 lead into the third rotation. The Bears had more adversity on floor, scoring a 48.875, but saw solid performances from three of their last four participants. DeSouza, Li and Lauzon each had a score of 9.850 and tied for third place in the event. That score tied for a season high for DeSouza and it was enough to keep Cal ahead by 0.05 points heading into the final rotation of the night. With their undefeated record on the line, the Bears got on balance beam and posted the fifth-highest score in program history with a 49.450 to seal the win. DeSouza gave her team a great start at the top of the lineup with a 9.850 and was followed by Williams who tied her career with a 9.900. Then it was sophomore by Ella Cesario turn as she made her collegiate debut on beam and did so brilliantly with a 9.900. The last routine of the evening went to junior Gabby Perea who closed the door by tying the second highest score in program history with a 9.925 to win the event. Williams and Cesario would finish second. After opening the season with three consecutive road trips, Cal will make his Haas Pavilion debut this Saturday, January 28 at 2 p.m. when rival No. 19 Stanford comes to town. The gathering marks Alumni Night and will include a ring ceremony honoring last year’s Pac-12 Regular Season title.

