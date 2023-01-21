Nida Dar late withdrawal video, cricket news 2023





Pakistani veteran Nida Dar may have been lucky not to be handed out after a late withdrawal into the crease during Saturday’s ODI against Australia at North Sydney Oval. In the 27th over of Pakistan’s chase, Dar ran away from a Tahlia McGrath delivery that crashed into her stumps. Referee Claire Polosak signaled a dead ball and play resumed without much protest from the Australians, but commentators questioned whether the 36-year-old had been given an extra life at the crease. Check out the Pakistan Womens Tour of Australia. Every T20I & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Dar had left after McGrath released the ball, and pundits theorized what would have happened if Australia had called for bowling. I was always under the impression that when you stood at attention and tapped your bat down you were ready to take the delivery, said former Australian captain Rachael Haynes on Fox Cricket. Nida Dar has to be a little careful there. Former Australian batsman Alex Blackwell continued: I thought that was right; she didn’t see the ball. Replays showed that Dar looked up to see McGrath enter her delivery pass, but only backed off after the ball was released. Channel 9 reporter Mark Gottlieb tweeted: This should get out. We talk a lot about overcharges in cricket, but bowlers shouldn’t wait for a batsman to finish before starting to run in. Batters should look up quicker. Cricket commentator Sam Tugwell posted: That’s out. The ball is well and truly out of Tahlia’s hand. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> What time can you take off at the pleat? Source: FOX SPORTS Dar couldn’t make the most of her delay, dismissed by Annabel Sutherland in the 35th over for 29 (29). Pakistan eventually fell 101 runs short of the target of 337 runs at North Sydney Oval as Australia headed for a 3–0 whitewash. Previously, Australian wicketkeeper Beth Mooney scored a career-best 133 (105) to help the hosts register 9-336, the country’s fourth-highest team total in ODI history.

