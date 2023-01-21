Virginia Tech football transfer impact, QB battle and bowl odds: fact vs. myth

BLACKSBURG, Va. Give this to the Hokies: They don’t waste much time.

Virginia Tech players were back in the indoor facility this week and began off-season training just as the spring semester began.

Before we know it, it’s spring ball. Now is a good time to write a fact or myth out of season:

The Hokies have significantly improved the roster through the transfer portal

Some of the schools the players come from are from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern, North Carolina A&T don’t scream football powerhouses, but the most important thing to consider is if these guys can play. And it seems they can.

Just because someone wasn’t a Power 5 player straight out of high school doesn’t mean they can’t make significant contributions to an ACC team, especially one that could use upgrades across the board after he had become 3-8 last year. Shoot, FSU’s best defensive player last year, end Jared Verse, was an Albany transfer.

The Hokies improved the receiver room with two transfers of proven production (ODU’s Ali Jennings III and Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Lane) and one with good size and potential (Norfolk State’s DaQuan Felton). Former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten was one of 32 finalists as FCS Player of the Year. Former Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen once led the nation in interceptions. In addition to those lower level/smaller conference players, there is quarterback Kyron Drones, who was a highly acclaimed recruit when he went to Baylor.

porting portal additions starting today pic.twitter.com/Wg0UOv756l Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) January 13, 2023

Is this a star-studded group? Barely. But consider that some of the most effective transfers the Hokies have brought in recent years have included a center from Coastal Carolina and running backs from Kansas and Rutgers, who were then two of the worst Power 5 programs out there. Upgrades can come from anywhere.

Verdict: Fact

Virginia Tech did enough in the transfer portal

Note the positions on which transfers three receivers, a running back, a quarterback and a defensive back. Where’s the meat?

Tech thought a defensive lineman was on the way when Temple transfer Darian Varner signed the grant papers in December, but he wasn’t tied to the Hokies and fled to Wisconsin. There were questions about how much Varner could contribute this year due to a foot injury, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Tech needs help in a number of areas: defensive end and offensive tackle.

An experienced edge rusher would be preferable to boost a group likely dominated by last year’s backups CJ McCray and Cole Nelson. Former Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne is back after suffering an Achilles tendon injury last season, but who knows how healthy or effective he will be. The Hokies have no one to scare you.

The offensive line is young, nowhere more than tackle. Veteran Parker Clements is back on the right side, but he’s coming off an up and down 2022. Redshirt freshman Xavier Chaplin might be next in line at left tackle. He has played all 27 career shots. Who else is there? Bob Schick, Johnny Garrett, one of the newcomers? Another body on the edge would help.

Judgment: myth



Grant Wells will try to block Kyron Drones transfer at QB. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today)

Drones will be the starting QB when the season starts

The Hokies averaged 4.71 yards per game last year and ranked 119th nationally. How bad was that? Since 1990, only the 2008 season, when Jason from Arlington made Frank Beamer famous on his radio show about Bryan Stinespring’s offense, Virginia Tech has fared worse, going 15 yards per game.

If so, you should definitely look at your quarterback situation. Grant Wells wasn’t great (7.7 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, nine INTs), but he wasn’t exactly surrounded by a ready offense, with one semi-reliable receiver, a rotating cast of running backs, and a shaky line of attack.

Could the influx of talent into the skill positions around him improve his game? It’s possible, and given his experience with these coaches, you think he’ll have every chance to keep the job this spring.

It could be that Drones, who was once the No. 263 recruit nationally, is just too talented not to play. He looked good in limited playing time at Baylor, showing a true dual threat skill that may be more in line with what the Hokies want their offense to look like. But he’s played so few snaps that it’s hard to project how the heck he transitions into a new situation.

Verdict: Hung jury

Defensive back is the strongest position group in the team

Dorian Strong was the defensive player Brent Pry had the highest hopes for last year before getting injured. Mansoor Delane played the best of them all by the end of the season. Nasir Peoples is a versatile veteran who is safe again.

That’s a good start in secondary where you can easily see a starting lineup forming. Canteen is a nice addition that has experience in the lock. While Chamarri Conner had a decent year after transitioning to safety, pass coverage wasn’t always his forte as a nickel back.

If there’s a question mark on the back, it’s the other safety spot. Jalen Stroman thinks he has the lead there heading into the spring as a two-year fill-in. Techs also pretty young after those first five, but with some intriguing talent coming through the ranks, especially in the corner.

We’ve had most of the offensive question marks, but the tight end space is pretty green past Nick Gallo, the D-line lacks a playmaker, and there will be some reshuffling at linebacker, where the mic spot is up for grabs following the departure of Dax Hollifields. . By comparison, the DBs feel pretty solid.

Verdict: fact

The Hokies will be a bowling team this fall

It would be a leap to improve on three wins, but last year it didn’t feel like the Hokies were miles away. They were 1-4 in one-possession games, which often comes down to a bounce or two that usually level over time, and they couldn’t play against UVa, which was a year-end game that won could be.

Tech can’t hide in the Coastal Division next year as the ACC eliminates divisions. That means an almost complete record of games against teams that previously came from the (better) Atlantic Division, such as Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Not even the non-conference is a piece of cake for this team rebuild, with Purdue coming off a Big Ten West title and road races at Rutgers (not overwhelming) and Marshall (9-4 last year). Frequent burr in the saddle ODU is at home as an opener in any case.

But the Hokies are missing Clemson, North Carolina and Duke three of the five ACC teams that won nine or more games last year. And you think Pry and his staff will have a better idea of ​​how to operate in Year 2. Even a small improvement on what was a historically poor offense should bring Tech back to near six wins and bowl consideration .

Verdict: Hung jury but leaning fact

(Top photo from Kyron Drones: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)