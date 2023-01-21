Sports
Australian Open: Late night finishes labeled a ‘tennis nightmare’ after Andy Murray’s 4am victory
CNN
—
It was 4:05 am in Melbourne when Andy Murray drilled a backhand winner past Thanasi Kokkinakis, finally ending a marathon game that had started five hours and 45 minutes earlier.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, came from straight sets to beat Kokkinakis at the Australian Open, exposing all the grit and determination that his signature tennis career.
Kokkinakis also deserves huge credit for continuing to fight into the wee hours of Thursday morning, when most in Australia were long in bed.
But as the players drained all their energy reserves at the Margaret Court Arena, many wondered why a match was still being played after 4am.
Among them was Murray himself, who was furious at not being allowed to go to the toilet after taking a bathroom break earlier in the game.
It’s so disrespectful that the tournament has us here until three, damn four in the morning and not allowed to piss, the Scotsman vented.
Murray’s brother, doubles specialist Jamie, shared his brother’s frustration, tweet during the second round match: we can’t let players compete into the small hours. Nonsense to all players/fans/event staff involved.
The Australian Open has a demanding schedule in the early rounds of the tournament; five games are regularly played on the show courts each day, three during the day and two at night.
The match between Murray and Kokkinakis was the second-to-last finish in Australian Open history.
In 2008, Lleyton Hewitt took victory over Marcos Baghdatis in five sets at 4:33 after Roger Federer took four and a half hours to defeat Janko Tipsarevic earlier in the day.
Those late finishes are good news for international viewers in Europe and North America, who can enjoy the drama and thrills of a five-set match, but less so for those involved in the spectacle itself.
I really think this is a tennis nightmare, Simon Cambers, a tennis writer and co-author of The Roger Federer effecttells CNN Sports.
The players involved in these night matches are badly affected and their chances of progression are slim.
Very few people in Australia would have stayed up to watch the whole game and while the international ratings would have been good, the game must be about more than money.
Many others are also affected, including staff, officials, media, prom kids, all of whom have to work ridiculous hours, making them tired and also not doing their jobs properly. Which other top sport plays until 4 a.m.? It’s crazy.
CNN contacted Tennis Australia about the Australian Open schedule, but did not receive an immediate response.
Murray, who will play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round on Saturday, was back in practice at the Margaret Court Arena eight hours after his match against Kokkinakis on Friday.
In that time, he would have fulfilled his media responsibilities, warmed up, had something to eat, traveled back to his hotel and, once the match’s adrenaline wore off, slept.
However, the organizers of the Australian Open see no need to change the tournament schedule immediately after the nightly finish.
We need to protect the matches, Craig Tiley, Chief of Tennis Australia told Australian broadcaster Nine. If you only play one game in the evening and there is an injury then you have nothing for fans or broadcasters.
At this point there is no need to change the schedule. We always look at it when we do the debriefing, as we do every year; we’ve had long matches before, right now we have to fit the matches into the 14 days, so you don’t have many options.
Cambers thinks it would be worth exploring the option of shortening men’s matches in the earlier rounds to the best of three sets to ease schedule pressure, then reverting to the best from the fourth round of five.
Before anyone starts shouting about tradition: it’s been done before, in the 1970s, he says.
If they don’t want to change the schedule, make matches shorter and less epic by speeding up lanes and balls. That way, rallies and matches won’t exhaust everyone and potentially extend a player’s career.
Murray, who also needed five sets to beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round, will play the first game of the night session at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.
Both he and opponent Bautista Agut, who came from two sets behind to beat Brandon Holt in the second round, are hoping for faster wins this time around.
But history isn’t exactly kind to them on that front: last time they met in Melbourne, Bautista Agut triumphed in five sets and over four hours.
Maybe we should prepare for another marathon roller coaster at the Australian Open.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/20/tennis/australian-open-late-finish-andy-murray-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australian Open: Late night finishes labeled a ‘tennis nightmare’ after Andy Murray’s 4am victory
- Google’s parent company Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide – BBC News
- PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in ministries on January 20
- Essence Fashion Team Flats on Mens PFW F/W 23
- Snow forecast: Britain braces for a big freeze as temperatures drop to minus 3C.
- Virginia Tech football transfer impact, QB battle and bowl odds: fact vs. myth
- …
- Extraordinary installation created for Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Flu cases down 50% in NYS, according to weekly report
- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Gulf region on Thursday afternoon
- Sweden braces for tense anti-Turkey protests amid NATO ‘terrorists’
- Nida Dar late withdrawal video, cricket news 2023