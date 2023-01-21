St. Cloud State wins big over Denver men’s hockey in Game 1





No. 4 St. Cloud State men’s hockey rode a second four-goal period to a 7-3 victory over No. 3 Denver at home in Game 1 of a crucial NCHC series on Friday. Jami Krannila scored twice for the Huskies (17-6-0, 9-4-0 NCHC) and Grant Cruikshank and Zach Okabe each added a goal and an assist. Jack Rogers and Veeti Miettinen each scored, and Dylan Anhorn and Josh Luedtke each had two assists. Dominic Basse made 28 saves. .@SCSUHuskies_MH partly after Krannila’s goals#NCCHockey // #HuskyHockey pic.twitter.com/VVvG1KsqxR The NCHC (@TheNCHC) January 21, 2023 Carter King, Jack Devine and Brett Edwards each scored for the Pioneers (19-6-0, 10-3-0 NCHC). Magnus Chrona stopped 24 of 30 shots and Matt Davis made two saves in relief. Okabe opened the scoring on the power play 6:35 into the game when he turned Spencer Meier’s shot from range. SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores King tied the score at 1-1 after the middle of the first inning. Casey Dornbach cut to the lock and shoved a backhand on target before King reeled in the rebound. Devine gave Denver the lead early in the second inning by deflecting Aidan Thompson’s pass from a sharp angle, but Krannila even pulled SCSU 2-2 moments later when he tapped in Okabe’s shot from the point. Rogers restored the lead for the Huskies and made it 3-2 just over three minutes later on a rebound at the top of the crease. Krannila extended it to 4-2 shortly after St. Cloud State killed a protracted 5-on-3, putting a one-time timer over Chrona’s glove on a rush with Cruikshank. Edwards pulled Denver back to 4-3 just 45 seconds after Krannila’s second of the night, but Miettinen picked the top right corner on the power play with 3:37 left in the second to add insurance for SCSU again. TOP STORIES: Five storylines to watch in the second half of the men’s hockey season 4 goals in the 2nd for the #Huskies! #GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey pic.twitter.com/Z4gJDxxz0Y St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) January 21, 2023 Cruikshank tackled another for St. Cloud to make it 6-3 with 8:04 to go by the rules with a one-timer from the lock after Anhorn pulled in defenders to open up the possibility of passing. Mason Salquist scored on an empty net from inside the defense zone with 46 seconds remaining for the 7-3 final. The Huskies went 3-for-5 on the power play and the Pios went 1-for-3. Game 2 between Denver and St. Cloud is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

