Table tennis tournament inaugurated at Sports Hub | Kanpur news





Kanpur: A three-day table tennis tournament was inaugurated on the Sports hub Complex in town on Friday.

Director, IIT-Kanpur Prof. Abhay Karandikar inspected the Sports Hub Complex along with the Division Commissioner before the tournament started.

He appreciated Kanpur’s work Smart city Limited to develop this pavilion with a world-class state-of-the-art facility. He also congratulated the Kanpur Smart City Limited for completing the project four months before the stipulated period. The pavilion will greatly benefit children and athletes of Kanpur and enable them to participate in international games, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar said, “Khelo India” was launched by the Prime Minister in 2017 to revive the spirit of sports in India. The state government is focusing on building better infrastructure and sports academies for different sports in the state.”

The Green Park Stadium is an internationally renowned stadium with a glorious history of cricket spanning over 70 years. Besides cricket, there are also other sports like badminton, table tennis, basketball and hockey, Raj Shekhar said.

“In view of the current requirements, and in order to make Kanpur a sports city, serving major facilities and needs of various sports and sports enthusiasts related to the world of sports, Kanpur Smart City Limited has designed the Sports Hub (TSH), which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on December 9, 2022 and opened it to sports enthusiasts,” he said.

Sanjeev Pathak, president of UP Table Tennis Association, said that this is the biggest table tennis competition in UP held according to international standards. The players who win this competition will be prepared for the national tournament, he said. The stadium is the only largest and air-conditioned stadium in the state, which, in addition to hosting competitions at the state and national level, can host and play 22 of the 28 indoor Olympic games, Pathak said.

Director, IIT-Kanpur Abhat Karandikar opened a three-day Techno Gym, the Sports Hub Table Tennis Tournament-2023 on Friday at the Sports Hub multi-purpose hall in partnership with Kanpur Smart City Ltd, the Sports Hub and Kanpur Table Tennis Association.

Almost 855 young table tennis players participate in this tournament.

For the first time, ITTF is organized in 8 recognized tables. The financially weak players will not be charged any compensation. Prizes in excess of Rs one lakh will be awarded to the players per category. The three-day competition ends on January 22.

