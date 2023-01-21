On-Camera: Clarke beaten by girlfriend in wild brawl, may lose India contract | Cricket





Former Australia captain Michael Clarke is in danger of missing out on a lucrative commentary deal for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a video of his wild altercation with girlfriend went viral on social media. Clarke, Australia’s 2015 World Cup winning captain, was involved in a heated exchange with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough while on holiday in Noosa, Queensland. The video was filmed by a standard, showing Clarke being beaten by Yarbrough, who accuses the former Australian batsman of cheating, which he continues to deny. The nearly three-minute video was filmed from afar and has blurry images, but the audio is quite clear. Yarbrough can be heard screaming about Clarke’s alleged physical relationship with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer Pip Edwards. “Would you like to send her to India?” Yarbrough shouts in the video, “I’ve seen the texts. ‘You’re the love of my life Pip, come with me to India,'” she adds before slapping Clarke in the face as the 41 year-old innocence plea. Clarke was accompanied by Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine and her husband and media personality Karl Stefanovic. The video was published by The Daily Telegraph. Australian media reports claimed that the Australian cricket great has already lost a potential deal with a skin care brand. There has been no official comment on the incident from Cricket Australia, but they have reportedly launched an investigation into the matter. If multiple Australian media reports are to be believed, this could be just the beginning of Clarke’s troubles. The former right-handed batsman could lose his commentary deal for India’s four-match test series. BCCI, the Indian Cricket Board and the host broadcaster, Star Sports, have the right to award or terminate the contracts of all commentators. Clarke, who represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, with 8643, 7981 and 488 runs respectively, has apologized for his behaviour. “I am absolutely gutted that I put people I hold in high regard in this position. My actions leading up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I fully admit this and am the only one at fault,” Clarke told The Daily Telegraph. Australia are about to tour India for a four match test series after nearly six years. The test series will begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

