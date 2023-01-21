Why tennis matches at the Australian Open never seem to end

Nicols Pereira, a coach and television analyst, thinks the recent widespread use of analytics in professional tennis may also have made matches more even.

Tiley said the sport should consider changes, such as reducing changeover times or reducing the time between points to 20 seconds. But the biggest hurdle still seems to be that the Australian Open and the US Open schedule a men’s singles and women’s singles match in each night session. That’s for gender equality in a sport that was at the forefront of that field, but also for entertainment value. If one match is a defeat or ends prematurely due to injury, the other can still be a classic.

Tiley said market research showed it would be risky to offer just one track match in an evening session.

I think you lose a lot with broadcasters and with fans who would buy a ticket to risk seeing a game where one player could potentially blow another player out, he said in an interview on Friday. All the data and research we have on the matter indicates that it is an option that would have a significant impact on the success of the event. We have a couple of examples where our first game was 56 minutes and if that was your only game that night, I think you’re starting to take a risk in terms of the value you’re delivering.

The French Open, which started in 2021 with night sessions with just one match, has sparked complaints of gender inequality by scheduling mostly men’s matches in that slot (best-of-five generally gives you more substance than best-of-three). But with an 8:45pm start, there were also some late arrivals in Paris, leaving spectators without public transport and players with the all-too-familiar nighttime routine.

Another option in Melbourne and New York would be to schedule one singles match each night, alternating between men and women, and combine that match with a doubles match that could be moved to another court if the singles match turns into a marathon.

Tiley said the problem is that the doubles tournaments don’t start until days after the tournament starts. That would make you miss the first three or four nights, he said, also expressing resistance to the idea of ​​scheduling a practice doubles match to supplement the main singles game.