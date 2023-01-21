Sports
Why tennis matches at the Australian Open never seem to end
MELBOURNE, Australia It was four o’clock on Friday morning at the Australian Open and Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis were still playing tennis.
It wasn’t a particularly rare marathon match or a quirk of the tournament’s distant time zone. At the US Open last September, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were still playing at almost 3am
Professional tennis is the only major sport that puts athletes through all-night competitions and requires them to come back less than 48 hours later and put their minds and bodies back on the line.
It’s a long-standing problem. But as matches stretch into the later morning hours, more and more players are pushing back, citing concerns about their physical and mental health and performance. Not to mention fans all over the world falling asleep in the stands or on their couches.
It’s crazy, American woman star Jessica Pegula said Friday.
Murray’s 5 hours 45 minutes win over Kokkinakis in the second round ended at 4:05. last year which ended at 4:54, and by Lleyton Hewitt’s victory over Marcos Baghdatis at the 2008 Australian Open, which ended at 4:34
It will be one of the highlights of 35-year-old Murray’s late career. But he experienced it, unnecessarily, with mixed feelings.
If my kid was a prom kid for a tournament and they come home at 5 a.m., I snap at that as a parent,” Murray said. It’s not good for them. It’s not good for the referees, the officials. I don’t think it’s great for the fans. It’s not good for the players.
He later added, “Instead of it being an epic Murray-Kokkinakis match, it ends in a bit of a farce.
It was a particular challenge at the Australian and US Open, where both men’s and women’s singles are scheduled in each evening session, a great move for gender equality, ticket sales and star power.
In 2008, when Hewitt finally defeated Baghdatis at the Australian Open in a match that started just before midnight and ended not long before dawn, Hewitt’s post-match press conference did not begin until 5:30 am.
The Australian Open 2023
This year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament will run from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.
Obviously going this late is not easy for anyone, for any player, because it throws your whole rhythm and clocks out quite a bit, Hewitt said at the time.
The toll is heavy on athletes, support staff and spectators with permanent jobs, though a very informal poll of fans coming out of the Murray game at 4:15 a.m. failed to reveal any outrage.
We would never leave early, said Kathie Griffith of Canberra, Australia. Fantastic tennis.
Requiring play into the middle of the night seems to contradict sport’s increased focus on supporting players’ mental health. Australian star Nick Kyrgios said his streak of late matches at last year’s US Open was particularly exhausting.
I was always the last game, going on the track at 10 p.m., finishing games around 1 a.m., then doing media and treatment and food, Kyrgios said. I didn’t go to sleep before 4 a.m. every night. And I felt like I was going to a nightclub or something. It was like I didn’t even get enough sleep to go perform the next day.
Decompressing a late match is a challenge.
I’m staring at the room, Kyrgios said. You have so much adrenaline and it’s incredibly hard to settle down and do it daily, possibly seven times to win a Grand Slam. It sure is exhausting.
The sport has never had a formal collective discussion about a better, healthier approach, but it could come. On Friday, the Professional Tennis Players Association, the player group recently co-founded by Novak Djokovic, the old man, released a statement saying we look forward to exploring alternative scheduling methods that put fans and players and their well-being first . .
There are guidelines for both the men’s and women’s tours about not starting matches after midnight, but that still doesn’t rule out games ending well past midnight. And while the men play best-of-three sets on the regular tour, they continue to play part best-of-five in the four majors because that remains a dividing point for the Grand Slam tournaments.
Switching to best-of-three for the men (the women already play best-of-three everywhere) would be one of the most effective ways to control the final times. But less extreme measures are available, such as starting play earlier, setting a curfew or playing one singles game in a night session instead of the usual two.
Long matches are becoming more common, and there are multiple factors. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the 25-second shot clock setting, intended to speed up play, hasn’t necessarily worked that way. Many players now take full-time between points because they can see the time, he said. There is also the fairness of playing with so many good players.
Nicols Pereira, a coach and television analyst, thinks the recent widespread use of analytics in professional tennis may also have made matches more even.
Tiley said the sport should consider changes, such as reducing changeover times or reducing the time between points to 20 seconds. But the biggest hurdle still seems to be that the Australian Open and the US Open schedule a men’s singles and women’s singles match in each night session. That’s for gender equality in a sport that was at the forefront of that field, but also for entertainment value. If one match is a defeat or ends prematurely due to injury, the other can still be a classic.
Tiley said market research showed it would be risky to offer just one track match in an evening session.
I think you lose a lot with broadcasters and with fans who would buy a ticket to risk seeing a game where one player could potentially blow another player out, he said in an interview on Friday. All the data and research we have on the matter indicates that it is an option that would have a significant impact on the success of the event. We have a couple of examples where our first game was 56 minutes and if that was your only game that night, I think you’re starting to take a risk in terms of the value you’re delivering.
The French Open, which started in 2021 with night sessions with just one match, has sparked complaints of gender inequality by scheduling mostly men’s matches in that slot (best-of-five generally gives you more substance than best-of-three). But with an 8:45pm start, there were also some late arrivals in Paris, leaving spectators without public transport and players with the all-too-familiar nighttime routine.
Another option in Melbourne and New York would be to schedule one singles match each night, alternating between men and women, and combine that match with a doubles match that could be moved to another court if the singles match turns into a marathon.
Tiley said the problem is that the doubles tournaments don’t start until days after the tournament starts. That would make you miss the first three or four nights, he said, also expressing resistance to the idea of scheduling a practice doubles match to supplement the main singles game.
I think you would erode interest and the data shows us that, he said.
Playing a riveting match in the middle of the night doesn’t help local ratings. But because of its global audience, it could paradoxically generate larger audiences elsewhere. When it was four in the morning in Melbourne, it was twelve in the afternoon in New York and six in the evening in Paris. I’m more concerned about the well-being of the athletes playing so late than who’s watching in different parts of the world, Tiley said.
Tiley, along with US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster, agrees that late finishes like New York’s Alcarazs and Melbourne’s Murrays are problematic. Getting ready this early in the morning isn’t ideal, Tiley said. I completely sympathize with anyone who has to be there so late.
Tiley said the Australian Open could be open to a curfew like the one at Wimbledon, which requires matches played under the lights to be stopped at 11pm due to a city edict. But Tiley said players have traditionally resisted the idea of stopping a game. for the night once it begins.
That was once routine at the French Open and Wimbledon when there were no lights and it certainly seems like a better solution than testing players’ limits and reducing their chances of good recovery for subsequent matches. Alcaraz managed to win the US Open last year after beating Marin Cilic and Sinner in matches that ended after 2am, but that’s an exception, and that exhausting effort could have contributed to the recent struggles and injuries from Alcaraz.
If the players want a curfew, that’s fine, Tiley said. We are open to anything and always have been. It’s not something new. We have always made adjustments.
The Australian Open recently moved the start of the night sessions to 7pm from 7:45pm. But that clearly wasn’t enough change to avoid, in Murray’s words, a ridiculously late finish.
Matthew Futterman reporting contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/20/sports/tennis/australian-open-late-night-matches.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The head of the Wagner Group openly criticizes the Russian military leadership
- Why tennis matches at the Australian Open never seem to end
- UNC Charlotte Leads Study on COVID-19 Booster Schedule
- Mission ready to lift off to Jupiter’s icy moons – BBC News
- Modi gave adequate houses; Odisha Govt must distribute them to eligible people: Pradhan
- Maybe the real Apple event was a press release we got along the way.
- Detection of a 2.9-magnitude earthquake on the peninsula
- On-Camera: Clarke beaten by girlfriend in wild brawl, may lose India contract | Cricket
- Louis Vuitton opens a men’s fashion pop-up at the Alsterhaus
- How to watch the Tropical Bowl
- Why UK banks are blocking money transfers to crypto exchanges
- Fashion insiders from brands loved at Pitti Uomo