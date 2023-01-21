RPI sneaks out of Troy with a 3-2 victory over Clarkson – troy record

TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute hockey has benefited from two calls for misconduct against opponents in the last two series played at the Houston Field House.

Friday night’s call was one that leveled the playing field.

“It comes with confidence and wins give you confidence,” Austin Heidemann said of how RPI can master games without big power plays. “Hopefully we can use this win to roll.”

RPI converted their power play success into a 3-2 victory over the Clarkson Golden Knights on Friday night. Max Smolinski scored the Engineer’s winning goal at 2:44 in overtime thanks to a great pass from John Beaton’s corner.

“That was a really cool moment. Probably one of the biggest goals of my career, I’d say,” Smolinski said. “Beaton made an unreal game. He made a very special piece and it happened to end up on my tape and the rest was a blur.

RPI’s game-winning goal was the culmination of an excellent overtime frame in which the Engineers did not relinquish possession of the puck and continued to chop the net off Clarkson until they finally found a crack.

“I was very happy with the overtime,” said RPI Head Coach Dave Smith. “We owned and I thought we were threatening. You don’t just want to possess, you want to threaten at the right time. I thought we made a very aggressive lecture that didn’t turn against us. I was really happy with the possession, the passing, the right moment to attack, just really happy with what I saw.”

RPI used an overtime unit with two defenders and only used one attacker in their offense.

“We have a mix and tonight we really felt our defenders played really well,” said Smith. “We thought they were intelligent and smart and handled pucks well and we wanted to ride those guys a little bit. We came through five or six new attackers, so we were fresh all the time and the defender just went on with his normal shift cycle.

The game winner was the first lead RPI had all game. Clarkson opened the scoring at 4:21 into the second period with a Tristan Sarsland goal from the point a heat-seeking missile was over RPI goalkeeper Jack Watson’s glove. RPI quickly erased the lead thirty seconds later thanks to a goal from Anti Nykanen. Nykanen picked up a lost puck on the left spot and threw a strong shot into the net that found open space.

Clarkson re-took the lead with just 28 seconds left in the second. Clarkson stretched and tagged a puck past Watson on a pass from Mathieu Gosselin.

Leading 2-1 in the third inning, Clarkson had almost a full two minutes to put things aside with a 5-to-3 lead. In addition to killing the penalties, RPI was able to earn a power play at the end of the kill. RPI’s ability to dance out of penalty trouble was a real momentum builder for the Engineers.

“I think what we learned about our team is that after successful penalties we have momentum, and that was huge momentum,” said Smith. “It’s a huge murder. It’s the game.”

At 10:29 in the third period, Clarkson’s Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrui made a hit on an Engineer who was finally determined to make head contact. Schmidt-Svejstrui was fouled and forced to leave the game while Clarkson was awarded a major penalty.

RPI tied the game at 9:54 as Sutter Muzzatti showed some puck-handling skills on his way to the odd one out at the net, allowing him to make a perfect assist to Heidemann up front.

“He’s got some sweet hands, so I can’t complain about getting to play with that guy,” Heidemann joked.

Heidemann’s goal was his seventh of the season after a two-goal performance in his previous appearance at the Houston Field House.

“It feels good,” Heidemann said of the momentum he’s gained in recent weeks. “You can easily roll with that. The beginning of the season was harder not to score that much and you are in a fight every day to score a goal. You ride with the high.

RPI and Clarkson battled for open ice, but a winner could not be found in regulation. Overtime was needed and Smolinski took on the role of ‘hero’ for the night with his goal.

In goal for RPI, Watson was masterful in his return to the net after being benched against Brown last Saturday. Watson made 20 saves on 22 shots, including a breakaway save in the closing minutes of the third and a big 2-on-1 save in the second to help the Engineers secure the win.

“I thought we limited them to 21-22 shots in three periods, which is a good start. I thought we gave him good sight lines for the most part, and then he made the save when he was on his own,” Smith said. “I want all the goalkeepers to play great every night they play there and competition, as we know, can take a man to a new level. So what do I want? I want Jack to play his best every night. And he does The execution of the goalkeeper position is very difficult, there have been some unfortunate bounces and there is competition for that job.

RPI is back in action Saturday night when St. Lawrence comes to the Houston Field House for a 7 p.m. puck drop. RPI improved to 9-14-1 and 4-9 in conference with the win. RPI overtook Brown and moved up to ninth in the ECAC thanks to the win.

“We’re learning how hard it is to win,” said Smith. “We are learning how important it is to stay in the right mental space. I thought our game tonight was very solid. I thought we competed in all three zones. We still have to successfully challenge.

ECAC STANDINGS AS OF JANUARY 20