Meet the football clubs giving back amid the cost of living crisis

It’s a Wednesday morning in January and it’s five degrees in the milky sun. Youth teams train together on the artificial pitches next to the Burton Albions Pirelli Stadium, most of them wearing gloves, their exhalations creating a cloud of steam that briefly hangs eight feet above the ground.

After five consecutive days of gray skies, light blue has returned, bringing with it a drop in temperature.

Across the car park, in a room on the stadium’s North Stand Terrace, more than 40 members of the local community have gathered into a hive of activity, mostly fueled by cups of tea and banter.

Some play table tennis on two blue tables; others are in groups of four and five and put the world and their local football club on the map. They just finished playing bingo. A quiz will soon begin, chaired by Health and Wellness Coordinator Amy Lewis, teasing the teams with false accusations of cheating.

Burton Albions Community Trust has been organizing these sessions for 11 years, but in recent years they have become increasingly important.

After the grimness of Covid-19 isolation, they provide a regular weekly venue for members of the local community to make and maintain friendships where many of the Wednesday clubs have been coming for years. This winter, with its fuel and living expenses, is also a place of both literal warmth and emotion.

The UK is the sixth largest economy in the world, but if a society is only as healthy as its most vulnerable and least financially secure, that economy is broken. The rise in inflation, the financial impact of Covid-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and post-Brexit trade issues have combined to make the UK’s cost of living crisis the hardest hit of all the advanced economies.

Ninety-two percent of adults in Britain reported an increase in their cost of living in November-December 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates the largest after-tax drop in real household income since measurements began in 1956.

These numbers can often feel elusive; the better evidence lies in individual stories than in national averages. Shelter UK, the housing and homelessness charity, has calculated that 2.5 million tenants are in arrears or are constantly struggling to pay their rent.

A few of the regulars at Burtons sessions, which have lasted 11 years (Photo: Included)

Millions of people in the UK feel like their heads are being submerged under water. The alleged hacks that put on an extra sweater, buy an airfryer, leave the curtains closed are not enough. People don’t need tips, they need help.

Fifty miles away from the Pirelli, Rotherham United launched a campaign specifically to fight the cost of living crisis, in partnership with their own Community Sports Trust for Every Miller Matters.

Five days a week, split into sessions for teens, 18-35s, 35s, 55s and families with children, the club opens rooms at New York Stadium where everyone is invited to use the heating, power and Wi-Fi of to use the club. For example, whether that is to have a hot drink or a bowl of soup, charge their mobile, watch television or just sit and talk to others.

As a club, we felt we had to take action to try and help and the Every Miller Matters campaign encompasses all the ways we felt we could relieve some of that pressure, said community program manager Jonny Allen.

We have already organized a number of sessions and it has been really eye-opening to talk to people and understand how hard certain individuals have been affected. We believe there are more people who can benefit from what we offer and I would implore those individuals or families to come to us. There is absolutely no judgement.

Across the country, pro clubs have opened their doors to their communities. Manchester United’s Red Cafe was open for three hours every Monday and Wednesday in December, where people could warm up, enjoy hot drinks and snacks and socialize.

The Brentfords Community Sports Trusts hot room is open every Monday morning and offers unlimited internet access and hot drinks. i spoke to Northampton Town and Sheffield Wednesday about their own similar plans. These are just a few of many. Throughout the football pyramid, clubs have done their part.

Not all of these hot spaces are full. In Brentford, one of 30 warm hubs created this winter in the London Borough of Hounslow, turnout is still low. But that’s not the point: the idea isn’t necessarily to have these spaces full, but to have them available and let people know they’re there so that when members of the local community have a need, it’s met .

We hope that as word of mouth spreads in the new year we will see more people coming through our doors each week, explains Emily Donovan, Health and Welfare Manager for Brentford Community Trusts.

The same was true when they successfully hosted a Refugees Welcome Hounslow Christmas Party attended by 55 refugees from countries in the Middle East and Africa. After all, the idea is to be a pillar of community and a safe place: open doors, friendly faces, hands-on help.

Football clubs are well placed to help. Like libraries, museums, and community spaces, they are large spaces that are typically staffed (and therefore heated accordingly) throughout the working week. Unlike those three examples, they are private spaces rather than public spaces, but football clubs have a vested interest in community involvement.

At the elite level, clubs can often feel separated from the local community: huge palaces of entertainment built at enormous expense and home to enterprises that command loyalty from global fan bases. But at heart they all share a common theme.

While for many supporters a football club is only relevant on match day, even that is important: this is usually the place in any town or city where most people regularly gather in droves.

For others, the game day is less important than a Wednesday morning. During the week, a club is a place of support and companionship. It may sound a bit double, but that makes a bigger difference to a larger number than what happens on a Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m.

The creeping gentrification of football over the past 30 years has turned match attendance into a luxury experience, which in turn has threatened to freeze large swaths of working-class support.

Lower ticket prices are lower, but when money is tight, attendance is not an option for many. As a football club that loses people as traditional supporters, helping them in difficult times is the right thing to do. It turns the definition of supporter on its head club that supports people rather than people who support club, but thus extends the club’s pedigree.

Rotherham United are determined to help as much as possible to ease the pressure on some fans (Picture: Getty)

At Rotherham, Allen wants to point out that their plans are not just a response to the recent crisis. Rotherham United have recognized that deprivation is and always will be a problem in some communities, and they are committed to helping as much as they can to relieve some of that pressure.

But it is especially important this winter. We are open to everyone for two hours every Monday, said Phillip Smith, CEO of Northampton Towns Community Trust. There are people in our community, especially the elderly, who do not have a steady income in addition to their retirement payments, who may not be able to respond to the cost of living crisis.

The cost of turning on the heating is a challenge for them. They can choose between having a stove on and eating a hot meal. It doesn’t have to be a fancy, complicated program. It just needs to provide an answer to that problem. Were here to support the whole community. A football club is about much more than what happens on the field on Saturday.

All of this has a vague karmic element to it. As with any social institution, there is a symbiotic relationship between the organization and the people who rely on it. If the community appreciates that the football club supported them in a time of need, the feeling will be mutual.

A lasting bond is maintained that goes beyond buying match tickets. The club moves closer to the bosom of the local area.

But on a cold Wednesday morning, and many other similar mornings and afternoons during the harshest winter for a generation, no one is thinking of the bigger picture and certainly not planning how it could benefit the football club they work for in the long run.

At Burton, Amy tells people that the first iPhone was released in 2007, much to the groans of the quizzers. Emily figures out how best to spread the word through word of mouth. All we say to say the same thing: it’s about putting a smile on the faces of people who need one. That’s how you make the difference.