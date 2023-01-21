Sports
A&T uses defense to take first place from CAA
EAST GREENBORO Defense led Taylor Robinsoncoached North Carolina A&T women’s basketball teams to three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament championships and four MEAC regular season titles. Therefore, why change now?
In its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), A&T is in first place after seven games after beating the Stony Brook Seawolves 68-60 Friday night at Corbett Sports Center. A&T is 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the CAA, giving the Aggies a half-game lead over Drexel. Stony Brook drops to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the CAA.
“It was a good team win,” said second-year forward Layla Cox, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting. “We all came out and played together. We did everything we discussed in practice. I love how we come together and play together.”
That was certainly the case in defence. Stony Brook made one of the last 12 shots, including missing their last nine field goal attempts. The Seawolves also turned the ball three times in the last five minutes.
Meanwhile, the Aggies finished the game with a 9-0 run thanks to a Jasmine Harris jumper that gave the Aggies the lead for good in the fourth quarter and shooting 7-for-10 from the free throw line. Harris came off the bench to score 15 points and secure seven rebounds.
Stony Brook led by nine points, 45-36, with 5:46 left in the third quarter, but A&T defeated the Seawolves 10-1 and used four points from Acox to tie the game at 46.
“I hope we get that Layla Cox for the rest of the season,” Robinson said. “She has so much impact. She scored 12 points, but the impact she made defensively is phenomenal. She has a chance to become one of the best defensive players we’ve ever had.”
Anastasia Warren, who finished with a game-high 25 points, stopped the Aggies momentum with a three-pointer for two D’Mya Tucker free throws sent the Aggies into the fourth quarter trailing 49–48.
Junior Levossie Taylor opened the fourth quarter by giving the Aggies the lead on a 3-point play for a 51-49 lead. Stony Brook scored the next five points, including another three from Warren to put the Seawolves ahead by three, 54-51. The two teams traded baskets before Harris lasered a pass from the high post to Taylor in the low post for an easy layup as the Aggies trailed 56–55 with eight minutes to play.
A&T Jr Malaysia Bracone followed by a 3-pointer to give A&T a 58-56 lead. Warren again responded by finding a way to dribble through A&T’s defense for a layup to tie the game. A Harris free throw gave the Aggies the lead again before Sherese Pittman’s jumper put Stony Brook ahead, 60-59.
Warren had a chance to extend Stony Brook’s lead, but ultimately missed. Harris tried to score on the Aggies’ next possession, but missed her layup. Tucker gave her a second chance by grabbing the rebound. Harris took her second chance to step away from the basket and score a jumper from the free throw line. It gave the Aggies a 61-60 lead with 3:13 to play, leading to the Aggies 9-0 run.
“They are a very good team, well coached and very disciplined,” said Robinson. “They gave us everything. The crazy thing is the ball bounces the other way; one shot goes in and they could have won the game. Hats off to my young women for fighting. For reacting. Everyone who played did the maximum.” We executed when necessary.’
Stony Brook started the game by converting four of the first six shots into a 9-0 lead in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game. A&T beat Stony Brook 9-2 in the next three minutes to cut the Seawolves lead to 11-9. Two three-pointers from Warren helped Stony Brook extend his lead to 17-11 before two free throws from Harris sent the Aggies into the second quarter trailing 17-13.
The two teams battled to a 30-30 tie in the second quarter, but Stony Brook went on a 7-2 run to end the first half and take a 37-32 lead in the locker room.
In the first half, Stony Brook shot 45.2 (14-for-31) percent from the floor, but in the second half they only shot 32.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Aggies shot 50 percent for the game, a season-high in CAA conference play.
The Aggies defense was highlighted by Seawolves guard Gigi Gonzalez who recorded a game-high 10 assists but went 1-for-10 from the field. She entered the game with an average of 12.1 points.
