Shoaib Akhtar’s amusing reaction when he experiences a 100 mph delivery. Watch

During his playing days, Shoaib Akhtar terrified batters with his raw pace. The former Pakistani player holds the record for bowling the fastest pitch (161.3 km/h, 100.2 mph). He also often turned out to be a handful for the Indian batters, getting quite a few runs at times. The way he destroyed India’s top league in the 1999 Test at the Eden Gardens is legendary. In the first innings, he took four wickets, including those from VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. In the second innings, he was accused of hindering the field while Sachin was running and was eventually out.

Players have spoken of facing the music of Akhtar’s fast deliveries. He bowled a 161.3 km/h (100.2 miles per hour) delivery to England’s Nick Knight in an ODI during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Recently, Akhtar decided to get first-hand experience of giving birth at 100 mph.

In a video post on Twitter, captioned “Tap to see what happens when the speed hits 100 #RawalpindiExpress,” he shared his experience.

In the video, Akhtar can be seen telling a bowling machine attendant to increase the speed to 100 miles per hour. He then goes into the net as the balls whiz past him. His reaction said enough as the balls went by.

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar’s amusing reaction as he experiences a 100 mph delivery

Recently, Akhtar posted a message on social media to wish Rishabh Pant, who had a horrific accident last month. “Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 who had a terrible accident in Dehradun. I hope he recovers quickly mentally and physically from this. Much love.” he tweeted.

