Beloved, the team gathers to celebrate the life of the UGA footballer who died in a car accident





The Georgia Bulldogs will celebrate life together and mourn the death of Devin Willock, the UGA offensive lineman who was killed in a car accident last weekend. Around this time last week, the team was gearing up for a parade across town to celebrate their big win over TCU. Now they reunite to say goodbye to their teammate and friend. A private service for family and member of the UGA football team will be held in Athens on Saturday. The family will hold a public celebration of life at Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey, on January 27 at 9 a.m. A GoFundMe account set up for his family. Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) watches during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty I Willock was one of four people in an SUV that crashed just before 3 a.m. Sunday, hours after a day of back-to-back national championships by the Georgia Bulldogs. GEORGIA FOOTBALLER MAKES YOUNG FAN SMILE HOURS BEFORE DIE IN CAR CRASH According to the crash report released Tuesday, Willock was behind the driver’s seat of the black 2021 Ford Expedition as it exited the carriageway off Barnett Shoals Road, a short distance before Stroud Road. According to the report, Willock was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV after the vehicle violently tore through two utility poles and crashed rear-end into a tree. He died on the spot. The driver, 24-year-old UGA recruiter Chandler LeCroy, was trapped in the vehicle. She was to be rushed to the Piemonte Athens Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She was buried in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday. A UGA football player and recruitment specialist was killed and two others injured in a violent accident along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens in the early morning hours of January 15, 2023. (FOX 5) DEVIN WILLOCK AND CHANDLER LECROY ARE GIVEN CONDOLEENCE AFTER FATAL CAR Accident The report cites excessive speeding as a contributing factor in the deadly crash. At a press conference Thursday, a lawyer for Willock’s parents asked for “time and space” to properly process their grief. “As there are no words to describe the grief we are experiencing with our loss, the support of everyone who has shared kind words and loving memories of Devin has helped us through this time,” said Roy Willey IV, reading a statement from the family. “What we want everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a footballer. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother, a dedicated student and a wonderful son.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/devin-willock-funeral-details-uga-football-player-car-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos