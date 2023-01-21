Sports
Medvedev drops out of top 10 after Korda defeat | ATP tour
Daniil Medvedev was aiming for his second major title and first Down Under in these two weeks. Instead, he leaves the Australian Open with disappointment for the third year in a row.
Having almost tasted victory a year ago in Melbourne before Rafael Nadal’s epic comeback, Medvedev will not see the second week of this year’s tournament after Sebastian Korda upset the seventh seed 7-6(7) , 6-3, 7-6(4) on Friday.
Despite the disappointment of an early round defeat, Medvedev gave a straight answer to explain the loss.
“I think it was a game where he was just better than me,” Medvedev said at his post-game press conference. “At the moment I have a bit of trouble winning these kinds of matches against opponents who can play at a good level. That’s what I need to find.”
Nearly 11 months ago, Medvedev climbed to No. 1 in the world in the Pepperstone ATP rankings shortly after finishing runner-up at the 2022 Australian Open. This year’s result in Melbourne means a very different result for Medvedev’s ranking. Friday’s defeat in the third round means the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals champion crashes out of the Top 10 for the first time since July 2019.
Despite failing to progress past the fourth round in his last three Slam appearances (Australian Open, US Open, Roland Garros) and only winning two Tour titles in 2022 (Los Cabos, Vienna), Medvedev is hungry for answers to help him compete again for the game’s most prestigious titles. The 26-year-old also suffered a string of tight three-set defeats at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. But he’s not giving up hope.
“My pictures are there, I’m doing the right thing,” said Medvedev. “Today was a little bit different, he was on top of me all the time and I was trying to come back every set, trying to fight, trying to be there.
“That’s why tennis is so tough, because in the Top 30 anyone can beat anyone. Of course the Top 10 is more consistent and that’s why I’m going down a bit now, but anyone can beat anyone.”
Although Medvedev had won his previous encounter with Korda at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters, the American took another level today, firing his all-court game from every corner of the court. The 22-year-old produced consistent depth, often working his way forward to test Medvedev’s deep position on the court.
Medvedev is not the only one who sees a lot of potential in the young American Korda. In the first week of the season, Novak Djokovic fended off a championship point to beat the Florida native to win the Adelaide International 1. The 92-time Tour title list said Korda has “nice-looking tennis.” 2021 US Open champion Medvedev also praised Korda after their match at Rod Laver Arena, revealing that his style of play reminds him of the man Korda defeated in Adelaide a few weeks ago.
You May Also Like: Classy Korda Sails Past Medvedev in Australian Open Stunner
“The hardest thing is that he hits the ball very strongly. Probably one of the strongest hitters,” said Medvedev. “Take too [the ball] very early. There are other boys who play like this, but they miss him more than him. And he didn’t miss much.
“His game is different from everyone else because he is very aggressive and takes the ball very early. Maybe a bit like Novak.”
Medevdev, who drops to No. 12 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, wanted to become the fourth man in the Open Era to reach three consecutive Australian Open finals. The 15-time Tour-level title contender will instead get a few weeks off from competition before its next event, the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, which runs February 13-19.
