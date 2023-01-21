Minnesota Gophers host Michigan Wolverines for Weekend Hockey Series

The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team will look to cement their spot at the top of the Big Ten standings this weekend when the Michigan Wolverines come to town for a series. Michigan currently ranks sixth in the Big Ten standings, yet ranks No. 8 in the Pairwise rankings and No. 7/8 in the national polls. Which Wolverine team will appear is unknown.

The Gophers got back into Big Ten play last weekend, taking four of six points t Our lady. The Gophers tied the Irish 2-2 on Friday before dropping the shootout to lose the extra point in the conference standings, but bounced back to take a 3-shutout win on Saturday. Justen Close earned his fourth shutout of the season and was awarded the Big Ten #2 Star of the Week award for his performance.

The Wolverines returned to Big Ten play for the first time in 2023 at home last weekend, sharing a few games with ohio state. Michigan was taken off the ice with a 7-2 loss on Friday before earning the split with a 4-2 victory on Saturday, leaving the Buckeyes ten points behind the Gophers in the conference standings. Michigan has been uneven this season, coming into the weekend with a 13-8-1 record, but still ranked No. 7/8 in the polls and No. 8 in the pairs. Michigan has only 15 Big Ten points this season, 19 behind the Gophers. Michigan has split every single conference series this season, with the exception of the series against the Gophers in Ann Arbor in December, where Minnesota earned a sweep.

That December series was against a very small Wolverine squad, as a virus and injuries meant that Michigan only has three available lines, including their third string goalkeeper gear as a wing on that third line. They just didn’t have enough firepower as Minnesota pulled out for a 5-2 and 6-3 sweep. You can bet the Wolverines are out for revenge this weekend in Minneapolis with an almost full roster.

Michigan should have almost their entire roster this weekend, with the biggest return of that streak coming in December freshman Adam Fantilli. He leads the Wolverines with a season-high 29 points and has scored at least one point in 16 of his 18 games played this season. He is currently second in the nation with an average of 1.61 points per game. With his 11 goals, he is second on the team behind Mackie Samoskevich’s 13. Fantilli was one of two Wolverines nominated for the Hobey Baker Award earlier this week. He was joined by defenseman Luke Hughes, who has 20 points this season. In goal, Erik Portillo has not had the success he had in 2021-22. He goes into the weekend with a 12-7 record and 2.96 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

Minnesota continues to ride Close’s hot glove in the net, and Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley’s freshman offensive blast. Close leads the Big Ten in GAA with 1.97, the save percentage at .925 and his four shutouts. Snuggerud and Cooley continue to lead the team with 29 and 28 points respectively, and with 12 goals each, only Mathew Knies follows with 13 for the team leader. The Gophers continue to rely on their veteran blue line, with both senior Jackson LaCombe and junior Brock Faber named Minnesotas nominees for the Hobey Baker Award this week. LaCombes 21 points on the season is just two short of the national lead for a 23-year-old defenseman. Minnesota will miss freshman defenseman Luke Middlestadt this weekend as he is out after an injury suffered on a check from behind that left him fumbled against the boards last weekend crashed into Notre-Dame.

This weekend will be a battle between the top two offenses in the Big Ten and some of the best in the country. Which keeper can step up the largest can reverse the series. Minnesota is 5th in the nation with an average of 3.88 goals per game, while Michigan is 7th with 3.73 goals per game. The Gopher defense was much better than the Wolverines, allowing only 2.33 goals per game to reach No. 11 in the nation, while Michigan gave up 3.09 to take 41st.

Special teams are fairly tied with the two teams with the best two power plays in the conference. Michigan ranks #8 in the nation with a 25.56% graduation rate, while the Gophers rank #10 with a 25.32% graduation rate. In the penalty kill, the teams are again ranked similarly with the Gophers kill penalties at a rate of 80.95% to 79.65 for Michigan. The big difference is that the Wolverines are the third most penalized team in the nation with an average of 16.32 penalty minutes per game, compared to just 7.59 for the Gophers, making them the fourth LEAST penalized team in the nation .

Both teams are loaded offensively. These are by far the two most talented teams in the conference and are two of the best teams in the country. But the Gophers have a better defense from their blue line to their goalkeeper. If they can play at their skill level this weekend and earn another sweep of the Wolverines, Minnesota will sit nicely for an NCAA #1 seed as Michigan slides close to the bubble. Don’t think the Gophers and their Friday night sold-out crown wouldn’t like that.

HOW TO WATCH:

#7/8 Michigan Wolverines @ #2 Minnesota Gophers

Where: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Friday/Saturday 7 p.m

TV: Bally Sports North (Fri)/ Big Ten Network (Sat)

Current: Bally Sports. com (fri)/ Fox sports. com (Sat)

Radio: 1130AM/103.5FM/I Heart Radio app