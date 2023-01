Consistency key for Bulls in promotion challenge

GARY FREEMAN wants his players to deliver consistent performances to keep the Jersey Bulls for promotion. Combined Counties Premier South rivals Cobham are the next guests in Springfield tomorrow, following a sparkling 6-0 victory for the Islanders over Romford in the FA Vase fourth round. The Bulls are currently fifth in the table and have some catching up to do if they want to secure promotion at the second try. Abbey Rangers are currently leading but have played more games than those around them. Badshot Lea (five points ahead of Bulls) and Raynes Park Vale (eight points ahead, from two games more) appear to be Jersey’s biggest challengers. I was very pleased with the way we played [against Romford]said the Bulls manager. It’s now about making sure we get to that level of performance on a consistent basis. I don’t think we’re far off, but sometimes games can get a little stuck. We’ve always had tough battles with Cobham and it’s going to be an exciting game. It is important that we get that first goal. Weather permitting, Bulls have a tough schedule ahead of them for the next six weeks, with 16 league games left before the end of March and the diversion of the FA Vase in between. Lessons are said to have been learned from last season, when their promotion hopes were dashed during an equally tough spell, as injuries and fatigue took their toll. Freeman admits the squad is similar in depth, but feels they are in a much better place to take on the challenge. The bonus is that many of the Saturday games are at home, but many of the weekday games are away, which will be challenging, he said. We will play every three or four days, so it will definitely be testing, but I think the team is in a good place. We had a talk before the game last week and we had a strong 18 who was in the room with another two or three who weren’t there so it’s about trying to meet the expectations that they have and make sure that we are competitive in all these games. The youngsters have shown real quality and they have given us something different. The good thing is we’re in a really good place in terms of fitness. But if you play every three or four days, you get muscle injuries, so we have to try to manage that as best we can and keep everyone fresh. We can’t afford to miss four or five of our core players. Ben Le Rougetel is unavailable for selection this week as Fraser Barlow continues to recover from injury. The kick-off is at 3 p.m. Jersey Bulls: Euan Van Der Vliet, Frank Tobin, Jay Giles, Jack Steel, James Qure (c), Luke Campbell, Sammy Sutcliffe, Joe Kilshaw, Kamen Nafkha, Adam Trotter, Jonny Le Quesne, Miguel Carvalho, Luke Watson, Francis Lekimamati , Sammy Henia-Kamau, Jake Prince, Lorne Bickley

