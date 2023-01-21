Reed wins men’s long jump at Carolina Challenge





COLUMBIA, SC North Carolina, A&T track and field jumper Aeneas Reed continued to show off the Aggies depth on Friday. Reed earned his first career win in the men’s long jump and his first career winning streak at the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge at the South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex. A&T’s women’s track and field team also competed, showing some depth as a graduate Ayola Gbolade finished second in the women’s 1-mile morning run. The men ended the day with five top-5 finishes. The women had four. Reed jumped a personal best of 23 feet, 9 inches to finish 9 inches better than Tennessee’s T’Mars McCullum. Last week Reed jumped an indoor personal best of 22 feet, 10 inches at the HBCU Showcase Challenge. Reed holds the No. 1 long jump in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). His previous best result during the indoor season was second place at the JDL Fast Track on January 23, 2022.

Gbolade also set a personal best on Friday. She completed her mile run at 5:14:31. Teammate Camille Haring finished not far behind in third place by crossing with a personal best of 5:17.23. Junior Ania Campbell secured three Aggies in the top-10 in a distance event as she crossed over to ninth in 5:30.02. Gbolade’s second-place finish followed her 800m victory at the HBCU Showcase Challenge last weekend. Gbloade’s mileage could have her in the conference top-15 by the end of the weekend. A&T All-American hurdler Paula salmon another impressive performance. She beat her 8.26 time in last week’s 60 hurdles in Friday’s 60H preliminaries with a time of 8.20. But she finished third in the final with a time of 8.31. Zalm’s 60H heat time could put her in the top-15 nationally. Plus she has the best CAA time. Salmon’s teammate Lucheyona Weaver ran an 8.39 in the 60H prelims before finishing fourth in the final with a time of 8.34. Weaver is second in the conference behind Salmon in the 60H. In the men’s hurdles, freshman Jason Holmes placed fourth with a time of 7.93. Of course, the Aggie men had some solid showings in the sprints. Freshman Isaac Henderson ran a personal best of 21.99, finishing second to Tennessee’s Aidan McDuffie’s 21.84. Three Aggie men finished in the top-5 in the 60m, led by junior Caleb Jackson’s 6.83. To graduate Malcolm Croom-McFadden was fourth with a season-best 6.86 and Henderson finished sixth in 6.90 seconds. The weekend could place four Aggies in the CAA’s top-10 in the 60m, including Henderson, Brandon News Jackson and Croom-McFadden. Tomorrow’s promotion is by invitation only. Those invitational events will see the Aggies men’s and women’s 4×400 meter relay teams compete.

