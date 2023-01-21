Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel don’t talk directly





John Bacon reported that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel have not spoken directly since May, which makes a few things clear. Jim Harbaugh has been notoriously difficult to work with over the years. That was said about him even before he came to Michigan football. Harbaugh is stubborn and he can mislead people. It’s part of what ultimately went wrong with the 49ers. He wasn’t let loose for wins and losses, that’s for sure. We also knew there was tension between Michigan’s head coach and his boss, Warde Manuel, even though the two were said to be working on a long-term contract extension. However, I had no idea it was as bad as John Bacon reported on the radio this morning. He also tweeted that Manuel and Harbaugh have not spoken directly to each other since May. As I reported @michiganinsider of @SamWebb77 this morning on WTKA:

-Former UM Pres. Schlissel has never conducted an AD Warde Manuel assessment in his six years on the track.

-Manuel and Harbaugh have not spoken directly since May.

Guess new UM press. @SantaJOno changes both. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 20, 2023 They’ve been communicating through intermediaries – whatever that means – but it’s not really a good sign that they can’t even hold a conversation. Santa Ono needs to fix it One thing we should know about Harbaugh is that he is not concerned about money. The value of a contract can matter for reasons beyond money, and Jim definitely didn’t like a pay cut. It was a tough call from Warde, but it led to a Big Ten championship. Still, long-term success is generally achieved when everyone is on the same wavelength and that’s not the case with Michigan football and its athletic director right now. Bacon also tweeted some other interesting stuff, like the fact that Mark Schlissel never did an assessment of Manuel’s job. He also believed that Ono would rectify that and change what happens to Harbaugh. Manuel, in my opinion, has some explaining to do about Harbaugh and also why Michigan athletics is so far behind its competitors in terms of NIL. Things are improving, but there seems to be little direction and Manuel feels like he’s behind the 8-ball. You have to give Manuel credit though. Michigan wins Big Ten championships in just about everything, so he’s doing something right. So is Jim Harbaugh and his job is a bit more difficult. But the situation needs to be resolved and at the end of the day, Manuel is a lot more expendable and easier to replace than Jim Harbaugh, the man who brought Michigan football back to glory.

