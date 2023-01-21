Agassi heads to Vegas all night to watch Korda | ATP tour





Sebastian Korda delivered a special performance in the third round on Friday by beating two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. So special, in fact, that in the middle of the night an ATP legend in a different time zone was pasted on his screen. Andre Agassi has been a mentor to Korda in recent years, during which the American has developed into one of the most exciting young players on the ATP Tour. After taking his first Grand Slam win against a Top 10 opponent at the Rod Laver Arena, the 22-year-old revealed that eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi had stayed up into the early hours to watch but wouldn’t stay hang out to hear more about the post-match celebrations. ‘He texted me. He’s going to bed now,” Korda said when asked about eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi, who lives in Las Vegas, during his post-match press conference. That’s the last thing he sent me. “He is one of the most special people in my life. We started talking during COVID in 2020. He has been one of the biggest parts of my rise. Just in general just as a tennis player, as a human being. We spend a lot of time together. Yes, he is very special to me. You May Also Like: Classy Korda Sails Past Medvedev in Australian Open Stunner Unsurprisingly playing a former world No. 1 and 15-time tour-level title, Korda was kept sharp throughout Friday’s victory despite the straight-sets scoreline. Medvedev rallied from 1-4 in the first set and 2-4 in the third to force tie-breaks in both, but Korda believes a new mental approach was key to keeping his cool when the momentum started to shift. “I just worked really, really hard on just zero negative thoughts,” said Korda, who started his 2023 season by reaching the final at the Adelaide International 1, where he held onto the championship point in the final before narrowly falling to Novak Djokovic . “I mean, all year long I haven’t had a single negative thought, whether it’s waiting for transportation to go to court, or eating lunch, or doing something. “That’s one of the greatest things, having a new motto of positive energy is more positive than negative energy. As soon as you get something negative, it can send you in the opposite direction. “Everything that happens, just think in the most positive way, just keep going. Same in the match. Losing my serve after being 40-15 ahead, you know. “It’s okay, next point. Don’t worry, go ahead, do your thing’.” Korda’s triumph was the latest in a string of setbacks at what is proving to be an unpredictable Australian Open. With top seed Rafael Nadal, second seed Casper Ruud and now Medvedev all falling by the wayside, the men’s singles draw looks as open as ever. Korda looks no further than his next challenge, however, as he then prepares for 10th-placed Hubert Hurkacz. “His serve is definitely one of the best on the Tour,” said Hurkacz’s Korda, who leads the American 1-0 in the pair’s ATP Head2Head series. “Just like he moves. Kind of the same style as Daniil. I’m really looking forward to it. We practice [together] pretty. “Usually he wins the tournament when we practice. I always joke about that. I look forward. It’s exciting, the fourth round of a Grand Slam. I’ll be ready to go.’

