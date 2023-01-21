Sports
Read’s heroics are not enough as Team Cricket wins the Black Clash match
Team Cricket have taken a 3-2 lead in the Black Clash rivalry despite a heroic performance from Kieran Read for Team Rugby at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.
Read took three wickets and scored 73 runs for the men in red, but failed to cross them as Team Cricket held on to a six-run victory in a night of fine batting, bowling and banter.
Team Cricket openers Hamish Marshall and Anton Devcich got off to an excellent start as they punished the Team Rugby bowlers with an explosive first few overs at Hagley Oval.
Team Rugby passed the ball to Richie McCaw and Jordie Barrett to start the bowling attack, but neither could find a breakthrough as Team Cricket raced to 103/0 after eight overs led by Marshall’s 24-ball fifty.
That led to a change of team rugby captain Read, who brought himself and his slow spinning bowling into the mix to cause some chaos.
He did just that.
With his second ball of the night, Read Devcich passed a ball to Israel Dagg for the first wicket of the night in the ninth over.
That saw former Wallaby Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins take the fold and after some fun with Read, he too was dismissed for just one run as Team Cricket were at 111/2 half way through their innings and looking to push through for 200.
However, Read did his best to deny them, and soon after took Marshall’s crucial wicket with the 13-Test Black Cap away for 72 from 32 deliveries.
With Peter Fulton leaving for just five as Read’s third wicket, Team Cricket’s promising start had turned into a free fall as their 103/0 had become 139/5 in just six overs.
As a result, Team Cricket relied on an Australian to help them out of trouble, while current Australian men’s coach Andrew McDonald did his best to anchor the innings in the middle of the order.
With some help from Nathan McCullum he managed to get the runs going again, but was eventually knocked out by a fine Team Rugby fielding for 27 runs off 16 balls.
Todd Astle, the only member of Team Cricket currently playing professionally, scored 11 runs, but was stopped by Team Rugby wildcard and former Black Cap Andrew Ellis.
Ellis sacked Astle before taking a great catch and bowl against Daniel Vettori to send the former Black Caps captain back to the clubhouse on a golden duck, giving himself a hat-trick ball in the process.
Chris Martin, however, defended the milestone delivery as Team Cricket finished 198/9; Collect the best batsman from the first innings as Read’s impressive 23-3 mark was a highlight for Team Rugby.
That left a target of 199 for Team Rugby to chase and it was up to Read and Dagg to get the response going.
Read gave them a promising start when he launched former Black Caps bowler Chris Martin for six in the second over, though he lost his opening partner soon after with Dagg pushing a Kyle Mills delivery to the slips for an easy catch by Astle.
However, the former All Blacks skipper was unimpressed as he continued a fine evening at Hagley Oval with boundaries for both Mills and Martin.
In fact, he even briefly channeled Black Clash legend Tom Walsh during his innings when he made his bat fly while batting Cummins for a four; a few balls later he had his fifty from 28 deliveries.
On the other hand, Neil Broom was happy to provide support, but his time didn’t last long after he chopped a McCullum ball on his stumps; his innings finished 32 of 23, leaving Team Rugby halfway through their innings at 93/2 as young Chiefs player Kaylum Boshier joined Read at the crease.
In the end, Team Cricket got the man they wanted in the 15th, though Mills forced Read to shoot a ball to McCullum, ending his innings on an impressive 73 from 45 ball.
This left Team Rugby needing 73 runs from their last five overs, but while the target looked daunting, they still had their “doubles” up their sleeve, which doubles the number of runs scored for a single over.
However, the pressure continued to mount as Jono Hickey [two runs from three balls] went two balls later from a bad hit from a Vettori ball.
With Cummins called up for his second over, Team Rugby decided it was time to withdraw their Double Play and score some runs from the Honey Badger.
Boshier started strong with two fours from the first three balls, but Cummins responded well by allowing only four runs from the last three balls.
That left Team Rugby at 152/4 needing 47 runs from the last 18 balls of the match and despite some belated fireworks from Boshier [44 from 24] and Ellis [29* from 14]Team Cricket managed to stop them.
It means Team Cricket now take a 3-2 lead into the exhibition game with David Higgins of Duco Events potentially looking to bring Black Clash back to a new destination next year, noting that Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Dunedin have all yet to host a game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2023/01/20/reads-heroics-not-enough-as-team-cricket-wins-black-clash-match/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com
Recent Posts
- Read’s heroics are not enough as Team Cricket wins the Black Clash match
- Local Blues Band Goes to International Competition | News, Sports, Jobs
- Washington Battles to finish with No. 9 UCLA
- 4 Cheap European Airlines American Travelers Should Know About
- Thunder Bay International Film Festival January 26-30 in Alpena | News, Sports, Jobs
- Aussie Lucas Herbert downplays potential clash between LIV and PGA Tour players at upcoming Saudi International | Golf News and Tour Information
- Watch Ukrainian troops prepare for the Russian offensive
- Your club could participate in a scheme that raised 335,000 last year
- Fire Emblem Engage shows a fresh way to tap into video game nostalgia
- Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team confirms Prince Albert officer shot and killed man
- Preference for non-alcoholic beverages is ‘moving’, says the brewery
- Instagram notifications are less annoying with quiet mode