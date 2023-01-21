Read’s heroics are not enough as Team Cricket wins the Black Clash match

Team Cricket have taken a 3-2 lead in the Black Clash rivalry despite a heroic performance from Kieran Read for Team Rugby at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Read took three wickets and scored 73 runs for the men in red, but failed to cross them as Team Cricket held on to a six-run victory in a night of fine batting, bowling and banter.

Team Cricket openers Hamish Marshall and Anton Devcich got off to an excellent start as they punished the Team Rugby bowlers with an explosive first few overs at Hagley Oval.

Team Rugby passed the ball to Richie McCaw and Jordie Barrett to start the bowling attack, but neither could find a breakthrough as Team Cricket raced to 103/0 after eight overs led by Marshall’s 24-ball fifty.

Hamish Marshall plays a chance for Team Cricket at the Black Clash in 2023. (Source: Fotosport)

That led to a change of team rugby captain Read, who brought himself and his slow spinning bowling into the mix to cause some chaos.

He did just that.

With his second ball of the night, Read Devcich passed a ball to Israel Dagg for the first wicket of the night in the ninth over.

That saw former Wallaby Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins take the fold and after some fun with Read, he too was dismissed for just one run as Team Cricket were at 111/2 half way through their innings and looking to push through for 200.

However, Read did his best to deny them, and soon after took Marshall’s crucial wicket with the 13-Test Black Cap away for 72 from 32 deliveries.

With Peter Fulton leaving for just five as Read’s third wicket, Team Cricket’s promising start had turned into a free fall as their 103/0 had become 139/5 in just six overs.

Kieran Read bowling for Team Rugby at the 2023 Black Clash. (Source: Fotosport)

As a result, Team Cricket relied on an Australian to help them out of trouble, while current Australian men’s coach Andrew McDonald did his best to anchor the innings in the middle of the order.

With some help from Nathan McCullum he managed to get the runs going again, but was eventually knocked out by a fine Team Rugby fielding for 27 runs off 16 balls.

Todd Astle, the only member of Team Cricket currently playing professionally, scored 11 runs, but was stopped by Team Rugby wildcard and former Black Cap Andrew Ellis.

Ellis sacked Astle before taking a great catch and bowl against Daniel Vettori to send the former Black Caps captain back to the clubhouse on a golden duck, giving himself a hat-trick ball in the process.

Chris Martin, however, defended the milestone delivery as Team Cricket finished 198/9; Collect the best batsman from the first innings as Read’s impressive 23-3 mark was a highlight for Team Rugby.

Team Rugby celebrates a wicket at the Black Clash 2023. (Source: Fotosport)

That left a target of 199 for Team Rugby to chase and it was up to Read and Dagg to get the response going.

Read gave them a promising start when he launched former Black Caps bowler Chris Martin for six in the second over, though he lost his opening partner soon after with Dagg pushing a Kyle Mills delivery to the slips for an easy catch by Astle.

However, the former All Blacks skipper was unimpressed as he continued a fine evening at Hagley Oval with boundaries for both Mills and Martin.

In fact, he even briefly channeled Black Clash legend Tom Walsh during his innings when he made his bat fly while batting Cummins for a four; a few balls later he had his fifty from 28 deliveries.

On the other hand, Neil Broom was happy to provide support, but his time didn’t last long after he chopped a McCullum ball on his stumps; his innings finished 32 of 23, leaving Team Rugby halfway through their innings at 93/2 as young Chiefs player Kaylum Boshier joined Read at the crease.

In the end, Team Cricket got the man they wanted in the 15th, though Mills forced Read to shoot a ball to McCullum, ending his innings on an impressive 73 from 45 ball.

Kieran Read batting for Team Rugby at the 2023 Black Clash. (Source: Fotosport)

This left Team Rugby needing 73 runs from their last five overs, but while the target looked daunting, they still had their “doubles” up their sleeve, which doubles the number of runs scored for a single over.

However, the pressure continued to mount as Jono Hickey [two runs from three balls] went two balls later from a bad hit from a Vettori ball.

With Cummins called up for his second over, Team Rugby decided it was time to withdraw their Double Play and score some runs from the Honey Badger.

Boshier started strong with two fours from the first three balls, but Cummins responded well by allowing only four runs from the last three balls.

That left Team Rugby at 152/4 needing 47 runs from the last 18 balls of the match and despite some belated fireworks from Boshier [44 from 24] and Ellis [29* from 14]Team Cricket managed to stop them.

It means Team Cricket now take a 3-2 lead into the exhibition game with David Higgins of Duco Events potentially looking to bring Black Clash back to a new destination next year, noting that Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Dunedin have all yet to host a game.