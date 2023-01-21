Sports
The Netflix curse of tennis strikes AGAIN as Maria Sakkari exits the Australian Open
Netflix calls it a “coincidence,” but tennis fans are fully convinced that players from the new Break Point docuseries are cursed after Maria Sakkari became the show’s ninth player to suffer an early exit from the Australian Open.
Airing on the eve of the Melbourne Grand Slam, the 10-part docuseries focuses on the lives of some of tennis’ biggest names in the 2022 season.
But for the 10 from the first five episodes, it was a rough start to 2023 with three injured players missing the tournament and six others eliminated in the third round.
Maria Sakkari became the latest big name to fall victim to the ‘Netflix curse’ that swept tennis
Netflix’s social media team was quick to call players’ unfortunate form a ‘coincidence’
Heading into Friday, Sakkari was one of two survivors of the dreaded ‘Netflix Curse’ and couldn’t escape its clutches as she lost 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 to Zhu Lin in what was the first ever top 10 Chinese star was. to win.
No. 6 seed Sakkari appeared to have taken back control in a dominant 6-1 second set, but the Greek soon lost her way again and she’s just the latest early victim of the Netflix series stars.
Before the Melbourne Slam even started, three players – Nick Kyrgios, compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and Spain’s Paula Badosa – withdrew due to injuries sustained in the run-up.
Matteo Berrettini, number 13, was the first competitor to fall, losing an epic match 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) to Scottish superstar Andy Murray.
The first five episodes of Netflix’s new Break Point documentary featured 10 players
Two of the stars – Paula Badosa (left) and Ajla Tomljanovic (right) – had to withdraw with an injury
From there, Casper Ruud, the No. 2 seed, was knocked out in four sets by American rising star Jenson Brooksby.
Already with five players out, tennis fans began mocking images that showed the “curse” as one-by-one players stumbled on losses.
American star Taylor Fritz, who represented the US’s best shot at a Melbourne men’s singles winner, was stunned when he was given the idea of the Netflix ‘curse’ after his first-round win.
‘Actually, I didn’t know that one [thing],’ Fritz said sarcastically before his second-round match.
“Of course I noticed people pulling out of the tournament, but I didn’t know it was something like, I’m going to lose my first round because I’m on the Netflix show? I didn’t think of that.’
He might have paid more attention to it, as he would join the rest of the Netflix crew in bowing early with hopes of a title extinguished by home favorite Alexei Popyrin.
Matteo Berrettini was the first player to fall on court, losing to Andy Murray in five sets
No. 2 seeds Casper Ruud (left) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (right) also fell to first-week eliminations
It leaves Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime as the only player yet to succumb to the ‘curse’
Denmark’s Holger Rune laughed it off that Netflix appearances will be bad for players’ performance as he revealed after reaching the third round that he is entering series two.
‘I’m excited to do it. I think it’s going to be great. It’s good for tennis,” he said.
“It’s good for us players. [The] more fans can we get in the sport, it’s better. I’m just very positive about it.’
But further drama would ensue on Thursday when first World No. 2 Ons Jabeur crashed to lose to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.
Murray later claimed his second Netflix victim by knocking out Thanasi Kokkinakis in the longest match of the Scot’s career, an epic fight lasting over five hours.
That left only Sakkari and Auger-Aliassime and after the shock elimination of the Greek, it’s up to the Canadian to see if he has what it takes to overcome the dreaded ‘curse’.
Auger-Aliassime will play Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round this weekend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11658499/Tennis-Netflix-curse-strikes-Maria-Sakkari-exits-Australian-Open.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nikki Finke was Hollywood’s most hated journalist
- The Netflix curse of tennis strikes AGAIN as Maria Sakkari exits the Australian Open
- Trump Resort in Miami set to host conference bolstering conspiracy theories
- Google lays off most employees at its Area 120 incubator
- ‘A statement’: London Knights beat division rival Owen Sound 9-1
- Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Bollywood Debut Soon
- UK weather: yellow warning for much of UK as freezing fog set to ‘serious concern’ | scoop news
- LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week
- Premier League football clubs are the richest in the world – BBC News
- All tech companies laying off employees in 2023
- Bollywood Producer Bhushan Kumar flies to Hyderabad to meet Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda
- The return of Sedrick Van Pran is a championship difference for Georgia football