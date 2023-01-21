The Netflix curse of tennis strikes AGAIN as Maria Sakkari exits the Australian Open

Netflix calls it a “coincidence,” but tennis fans are fully convinced that players from the new Break Point docuseries are cursed after Maria Sakkari became the show’s ninth player to suffer an early exit from the Australian Open.

Airing on the eve of the Melbourne Grand Slam, the 10-part docuseries focuses on the lives of some of tennis’ biggest names in the 2022 season.

But for the 10 from the first five episodes, it was a rough start to 2023 with three injured players missing the tournament and six others eliminated in the third round.

Maria Sakkari became the latest big name to fall victim to the ‘Netflix curse’ that swept tennis

Netflix’s social media team was quick to call players’ unfortunate form a ‘coincidence’

Heading into Friday, Sakkari was one of two survivors of the dreaded ‘Netflix Curse’ and couldn’t escape its clutches as she lost 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 to Zhu Lin in what was the first ever top 10 Chinese star was. to win.

No. 6 seed Sakkari appeared to have taken back control in a dominant 6-1 second set, but the Greek soon lost her way again and she’s just the latest early victim of the Netflix series stars.

Before the Melbourne Slam even started, three players – Nick Kyrgios, compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and Spain’s Paula Badosa – withdrew due to injuries sustained in the run-up.

Matteo Berrettini, number 13, was the first competitor to fall, losing an epic match 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) to Scottish superstar Andy Murray.

The first five episodes of Netflix’s new Break Point documentary featured 10 players

Two of the stars – Paula Badosa (left) and Ajla Tomljanovic (right) – had to withdraw with an injury

From there, Casper Ruud, the No. 2 seed, was knocked out in four sets by American rising star Jenson Brooksby.

Already with five players out, tennis fans began mocking images that showed the “curse” as one-by-one players stumbled on losses.

American star Taylor Fritz, who represented the US’s best shot at a Melbourne men’s singles winner, was stunned when he was given the idea of ​​the Netflix ‘curse’ after his first-round win.

‘Actually, I didn’t know that one [thing],’ Fritz said sarcastically before his second-round match.

“Of course I noticed people pulling out of the tournament, but I didn’t know it was something like, I’m going to lose my first round because I’m on the Netflix show? I didn’t think of that.’

He might have paid more attention to it, as he would join the rest of the Netflix crew in bowing early with hopes of a title extinguished by home favorite Alexei Popyrin.

Matteo Berrettini was the first player to fall on court, losing to Andy Murray in five sets

No. 2 seeds Casper Ruud (left) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (right) also fell to first-week eliminations

It leaves Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime as the only player yet to succumb to the ‘curse’

Denmark’s Holger Rune laughed it off that Netflix appearances will be bad for players’ performance as he revealed after reaching the third round that he is entering series two.

‘I’m excited to do it. I think it’s going to be great. It’s good for tennis,” he said.

“It’s good for us players. [The] more fans can we get in the sport, it’s better. I’m just very positive about it.’

But further drama would ensue on Thursday when first World No. 2 Ons Jabeur crashed to lose to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.

Murray later claimed his second Netflix victim by knocking out Thanasi Kokkinakis in the longest match of the Scot’s career, an epic fight lasting over five hours.

That left only Sakkari and Auger-Aliassime and after the shock elimination of the Greek, it’s up to the Canadian to see if he has what it takes to overcome the dreaded ‘curse’.

Auger-Aliassime will play Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round this weekend.