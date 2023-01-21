No. 19/20 River Hawks Upend New Hampshire, 6-2

LOWELL, Mass.Two freshman target nights Owen Fowler (Tewksbury, Massachusetts) and senior Zack Kaiser (Orangeville, Ontario) led the No. 19/20 UMass Lowell men’s hockey team (13-9-1, 7-5-1 Hockey East) to an explosive 6-2 victory over New Hampshire ( 7-17-1, 2-12-1 HEA) Friday night at the Tsongas Center. With the win, the River Hawks snapped the Wildcats’ three-game win streak in front of an electrified crowd of 6,016.

Fowler and Kaiser led the River Hawks in the 6-2 loss, picking up their first collegiate multi-goal games along the way. Fowler boosted his impressive stat line with two blocks and a +2 rating on top of his scoring success. Next to Kaiser and Fowler, senior Brian Chambers (Weymouth, Massachusetts) and freshman Isaac Jonsson (Ängelholm, Sweden) finished with two points from a goal and an assist.

Special teams shone for sixty minutes. The River Hawks’ penalty kill unit remained an impenetrable force, stopping all three UNH powerplays, including a 5-on-3 disadvantage. The power play came alive on home ice in the win, lighting the lamp in two of five extra-man opportunities.

Between the pipes, graduate student Gustavus Davis Grigal (Riga, Latvia) stopped 23 shots to improve to 8-5-1.

“I thought it was a very good hockey game. Of course we didn’t have many of these games this year where we capitalized on our chances. It was nice to see that. It was nice to see some guys being rewarded.” I thought there were quite a few positives. We know that tomorrow will be a monumental challenge”, said Head Coach Norm Basin following the victory.

The Wildcats came out on top, scoring just 2:46 into the action. New Hampshire’s Jake Dunlap ripped one in from range to overrun Grigals and grab the 1-0 lead. UNH’s advantage was short-lived, however, as the River Hawks charged back into the zone and earned the first power play of the night just 31 seconds later.

With a horde of Wildcats fighting down the boards, the River Hawks’ power play unit reorganized and returned the puck to the blue line. With Stella open at the side throw-in spot, Jonsson passed the puck into play as Stella struggled to get a shot on goal. Stella couldn’t find a lane and sent a pass to Chambers, who eagerly stood at the curb. The senior took a first shot that bounced off UNH’s David Fessenden back into the action. Chambers worked quickly to reel in the puck and tap a beautiful back shot off the crossbar into goal for the tying goal.

A quiet end to the opening frame saw both teams go out with all eyes on the next goal. The River Hawks were first in pursuit, quickly putting pressure on Fessenden and the rest of the UNH defense. As the Wildcats set up play behind their net and tried to push up ice, freshmen Nick Rhéaume (Trois Rivieres, Quebec) and Fowler made an aggressive backcheck. Rhéaume’s bullying paid off as New Hampshire lost control of the puck, and Fowler quickly capitalized on the defensive slump and snapped in a nimble wrist to take the lead.

The River Hawks came out of the second period almost unscathed, but six minutes from the final break, an unusual bounce gave way to a 2-2 tie. As Grigals attempted to clear the puck, Wildcats’ Cam Gendron skated his way across and collided with the puck, sending it into the unmanned goal.

Scoring bursts to book the final frame ultimately secured the River Hawks’ knockout victory on home ice. Jonsson triggered the offensive flurry just 44 seconds after the puck fell with a seemingly impossible long-range missile in the man’s favor. As time expired Chambers made the pass along the boards to Jonsson alone at the blue line. Jonsson, looking at classmate Matt Crassa (South Setauket, NY) on the sidewalk for a tip-in, a hard shot hit the net that raced past Fessenden for the eventual game winner.

Kaiser capitalized on the explosive energy and kept the scoring run alive just over a minute later. Kaiser bagged a UNH skater, blasted across the ice and beat both his defenders to tuck in another to provoke a roar from the crowd as the River Hawks took their biggest lead of the night claimed.

Although the River Hawks had a comfortable two-goal margin with two minutes remaining, Fowler and Kaiser went back on the offense to add a pair of insurance goals by just 52 seconds. Fowler came first to bat and struck with an empty net goal to spark the final scoring spurt. Kaiser quickly followed with his second of the night to muffle the offensive blast and earn three critical Hockey East points.

The River Hawks close out the weekend at the Whittemore Center on Saturday, January 21. Puck drop is scheduled at 7pm