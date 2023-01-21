Cricket at 2028 Olympics: ICC proposes a 6-team T20 match for men and women

In an effort to get cricket into major international sporting events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has recommended six-team T20 competitions for both men and women to the Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee (LA28).

Amid the buzz that cricket may once again be ignored at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ESPNcricinfo has learned that no decision has yet been made and that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a final decision in October after the LA28 organizers the list of new sports in March.

These will then be approved at the IOC session in Mumbai, which is likely to take place in or around October this year.

The six participating teams would most likely be the top six in the ICC men’s and women’s T20 rankings by a closing date, if the plan is approved.

The ICC is currently exploring ideas with the LA28 organizers before deciding on a tournament format, according to ESPNcricinfo.

T20 was suggested as the format because LA28 and the IOC had both informed the ICC that the format should be one in which a world championship is held (which would exclude T10, for example), be short in duration (which excludes ODIs), and has a significant amount of spectator involvement.

The IOC’s effort to become more cost-effective, which it has outlined as part of its strategic plan called ‘Olympic Agenda 2020 5’, is the main reason why the ICC recommends six-team events. It has determined that minimizing inflated team sizes between disciplines, as well as overall contingents, is the best method for reducing costs. As a result, 10,500 athletes will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, up from 11,300 in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The 2020 Strategic Plan 5, which supports numerous high-profile events, including LA28, includes cost-cutting “opportunities”, and the IOC has emphasized “developing the event-based program with an emphasis on simplifying the venue master plan and reduce costs.” and complexity in every sport.”

In addition, LA28 informed the ICC that the size of the proposed competition could not be compromised and that only the top athletes would be allowed to participate. This also influenced the decision to allow only the top six teams of both the male and female gender to participate in the planned event.

The ICC Olympic Games Working Group, led by Greg Barclay (ICC President), also includes Paraag Marathe (former USA Cricket President), Indra Nooyi and Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary.

The inclusion of Shah, who is both the chairman of the finance and commercial affairs committee and the BCCI representative on the ICC board, is a calculated move.

Given India’s desire to host the Olympic Games in the near future, the IOC has identified the country as an important market. And the ICC believes Shah’s presence could give significant and potentially powerful impetus to negotiations with the IOC on cricket at the sport’s biggest global event.

