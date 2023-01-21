Sports
Five returned missionaries to look forward to in 2023
PROVO, Utah– One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries.
When building a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget about prospects who have not served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years. The BYU coaching staff, however, has not forgotten about these players.
Most of the returned missionaries in Kalani Sitake’s program were gray shirt or red shirt in their first year of service. Mostly due to the fact that these players who choose to serve as missionaries do not participate in football or training at all during their missions.
However, with the Big 12 here and so many new faces on the roster and coaching staff, there are more opportunities for RMs to make an impact in 2023.
Who could be those players who make the difference this season? Here are five you should watch out for.
Raider Damuni, Security
Raider Damuni’s importance to BYU in the future was on display last month at Salt Lake City International Airport. Damuni came home from his mission as a Latter-day Saint in San Francisco. While waiting for the six-foot-tall, 190-pound athlete, BYU defense coordinator Jay Hill stood outside the revolving door at the security exit.
Damuni is an all-around athlete who could play a variety of positions in his collegiate career. We’ll say he’s in Jay Hill’s security room for his freshman year. But he’s athletic enough to play in a handful of positions.
The former Timpview standout remained loyal to BYU throughout his union. He committed to the Cougars six years ago in the winter of 2017. For context, Damuni committed to BYU before the Cougars 4-9 season in 2017. He navigated a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and continued to allegiance to BYU.
Welcome Home Elder @raiderdamuni I’m very proud of you, but now it’s time to get back to work.
Thank you @CoachJayHill for taking the time to welcome my son home.
GO PUSSY!!! pic.twitter.com/8FUS2QkX84
— #IamJackDamuni (@JackDamuni) December 14, 2022
In this day and age of people talking about the Transfer Portal and student-athletes disloyal to teams, Damuni remained committed to the BYU program through its many ups and downs.
Damuni finished his prep career with 82 tackles, 11 interceptions and 35 pass deflections.
Jake Griffin, offensive line
Griffin was part of BYU’s recruiting class of 2020. Griffin, a three-star candidate from Mesa, Arizona, received high praise from former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes as a future offensive tackle standout.
Jake Griffins (@Jakegriffin54) letter of intent has arrived. Could be a future left tackle for #BYU when he gets home, his mission. @kslsports #NSD20 #BYUFootball https://t.co/U5hxdYGdqw pic.twitter.com/ddHuOUFs7g
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 5, 2020
In high school, Griffin was listed at 6 feet 6, 265 pounds. One of the challenges for returned missionaries along the line of attack is weight. For example, Clark Barrington lost 75 pounds when he was on a mission.
BYU’s 2023 offensive line has some question marks over its depth. Griffin has the potential to be a two-deep player in his first year.
Nukuluve Helu, run back
BYU has a nice trio of running backs in Hinckley Folau Ropati, Miles Davis and UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins. But one name to keep an eye on is freshman Nukuluve Helu from Tooele High School.
Helu wore a gray shirt last season after serving two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines. During his senior year at Tooele, Helu was one of the top running backs in Utah, with 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns.
BYU is such a great school!!! Go cougs!
— Nukuluve Helu (@nukuluve) September 2, 2022
BYU running back coach Harvey Unga last year considered letting Helu compete for playing time. But eventually the patience pays off as Helu now has five years to play four, all of which will be in the Big 12 Conference.
Ace Kaufusi, Linebacker
Another Kaufusi joins BYU. This time it’s Ace Kaufusi from Kahuku High School in Hawaii. He is a cousin of former BYU linebackers Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi.
Having more Kaufusis is never a bad thing #BYU. @Ace_Kaufusi only scratches the surface for his potential as a footballer. @kslsports #BYUFootball #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/wYi9p1rD0l
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 5, 2020
Kaufusi, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker, wore a gray shirt last year after a mission in San Jose, California. He chose high school BYU because of interest from Utah, Stanford, Utah State, and UCLA.
BYU’s linebacker position has lost many key contributors. Ben Bywater and Max Tooley are at the top. Still, there should be some intriguing competition to round out the depth chart after them. Kaufusi could potentially play a role in that conversation.
Bentley Redden, Tight End
BYU has a star tight end from San Clemente, California, in Isaac Rex. Could Bentley Redden follow in Rex’s footsteps?
SIGNED AND SEALED!! LET’S GO!! #GOCOUGS #TOPGUNS21 pic.twitter.com/FBnYbdIS6w
— Bentley Redden (@BentleyRedden) December 16, 2020
The six-foot-tall, 220-pound man from San Clemente High was one of the top recruits in BYU’s recruiting class for 2021. He had offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Virginia, Arizona State, and top academic universities like Harvard and Yale .
Redden is an old BYU recruit. His father, Matt, played with BYU from 1992-1995 as a defensive end. He was a teammate with Kalani Sitake for one season in 1994.
BYU’s tight end depth chart likely consists of Isaac Rex and Ethan Erickson. But after that, there should be a lot of competition for Steve Clark’s tight ends.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.
|
