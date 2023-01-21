No. 6 men’s hockey drops Heartbreaker to Notre Dame, 2-1





Next game: Our lady 21-01-2023 | 5:00 PM Jan 21 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Our lady History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. It took a career best effort of 52 saves by Ryan Bschel for Notre Dame to escape a record crowd at Pegula Ice Arena and beat No. 6 Penn State 2-1 in Big Ten Conference action on fridaynight. The Nittany Lions drop to 17-7-1 overall and 7-7-1-0-2-0 in Big Ten play, while The Irish to 11-11-3 year-over-year and 6-7-2-1-0 go -1 in conference action. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State opened the scoring late in the first period as a sophomore Danny Dzhaniev (Brooklyn, NY) ripped a rebound in a gaping net after freshman at home Jarod Crespo’s (Eastampton, NJ) The first shot from the high slot was blocked at 7:00 PM for the 1-0.

(Brooklyn, NY) ripped a rebound in a gaping net after freshman at home (Eastampton, NJ) The first shot from the high slot was blocked at 7:00 PM for the 1-0. The Irish tied the score when Chayse Primeau tapped in a Justin Janicke pass at the near post for the 1-1 score at 5:42 of the second period.

Notre Dame took the lead early in the final frame with a power play goal as Ryder Rolston covered a backhander over Nittany Lion junior’s blocker net-less Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) from under the right dot at 2:12 of the third period. GOAL Souliere drops to 15-6-1 on the year after brushing aside 22 of 24 shots in the loss, while Bischel improves to 11-11-2 after his career-high 52 save attempt. Bischel has 99 saves in his past two games against Penn State and allowed only four goals on 103 shots at the net. COMMENTS The 6,558 fans who packed Pegula on Friday night set a new attendance record, surpassing the 6,475 fans who attended the Hockey Valley White Rush, also against Notre Dame, on February 1, 2020.

Penn State also welcomed its 1,000,000th fan to the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday night.

Penn State held the commanding 53-24 lead in shots on target, but was unable to capitalize on a trio of man advantage as Notre Dame went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Dzhaniyev’s first period tally marks Penn State’s 19th time in 25 games to score first, but it is only the fourth time the Nittany Lions lose in the process, moving their record in such games to 14–4–1 with the loss. .

Dzhaniyev now has goals in back-to-back matches for the second time in his career and has registered points in three consecutive appearances, one for his career best.

Penn State drops to 6-4-1 this season in games decided by one goal or less. NEXT ONE Both teams return to the Pegula Ice Arena tomorrow night to close out the season series with a 5 p.m. puck drop in the annual “Wear White” game. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

