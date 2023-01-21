Torquay Academy table tennis lace secures whitewash victory





Torbay Academy 1 extended their lead at the top of Division One of South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis League with a comprehensive 10-0 victory over NA Condors, writes TONY HALSE. Adam Shipway joined the father and son team of Mitranescu, Toma and Alessandro as the Academy side secured another whitewash victory. Toma Mitranescu and Adam Shipway (Torbay Academy 1) v Bob Parkins and Ed Thompson (NA Condors) Dave Wadling and Rod Sugden were undefeated in the battle between the two Halwell sides, Halwell B defeated Halwell A 9-1, Mick Mercer prevented the whitewash and grabbed the point from the A side. In Division Two, a Ben Hoare cap helped his Torbay Academy 2 side to an 8-2 victory over the struggling Taverners. Mark Sharratt was on top form as Dawlish Aces narrowly beat Brixham Trawlers 6-4. Another Rhys Lush maximum saw his Torre Titans team move into second place as they thwarted the NA Owls challenge with a 7-3 victory. NA Falcons were also 7-3 winners against club peers NA Raptors, Jim McIvor was undefeated for the Falcons. Division Three leaders Torbay Academy 3 lost their first game of the season as the NA Hawks finally got their game together, led by an impressive maximum from Jackie Whitehorn, the Academy went 4-6 down. It was a similar score for the Academy’s 4th team as they lost to Torre Tornadoes at the bottom. Kevin Palin took a fine maximum for the Academy, but a good all-around team effort from the Tornadoes brought them home. Another maximum from Rob Johnston helped Torbay Academy 5 to a narrow 6-4 victory over NA Harriers. Rob Johnston and Naty Mitranescu (Torbay Academy 5) v Ivor Copley and Keith Haslam (NA Harriers) NA Merlin’s 8-2 victory over club mates NA Kites keeps them ahead at the top of Division Four, Jasem Abu Ali and Nick Kitchen were undefeated for the Merlins. It’s seven out of seven wins for the Dawlish Renegades, but they had to fight hard for their final win. Trailing 4-3 to Torbay Academy 6, they recovered well winning the last three sets. Prabhu Kashap was undefeated for the Dawlish team. Dawlish Doubtfuls took their first win of the season as they defeated fellow contenders Torbay Academy 7. The Doubtfuls’ 6-4 victory was thanks to an excellent all-around team effort from Nick Pook, Stanley and Marc Grim. There was an excellent battle between two Newton Abbot sides as the Ospreys narrowly defeated the Vultures, five of the sets going to a fifth game decider, including the final doubles the Ospreys won to take the encounter 6-4. Ken Ramsden was undefeated for the Ospreys. RESULTS Division One: Halwell B 9 (Wadling 3, Sugden 3, Symons 2, Dbls), Halwell A 1 (Mercer 1, Smith 0, Dunn 0) NA Condors 0 (Webster-Hall 0, Thompson 0, Parkins 0), Torbay Academy (1) 10 (T Mitranescu 3, A Mitranescu 3, Shipway 3, Dbls) Division Two: Dawlish Aces 6 (Sharratt 3, Prescott 2, Bellham 1), Brixham Trawlers 4 (Williamson 2, Saxby 1, Pack 0, Dbls) Torbay Academy (2) 8 (Hoare 3, S Shipley 2, N Shipley 2, Dbls), Taverners 2 (Dilkes 2, Read 0, Harrop 0) Torre Titans 7 (Lush 3, Crawford 2, Garner 1, Dbls), NA Owls 3 (Wilson 2, Sage 1, W Cyron 0) NA Raptors 3 (Hine 2, Tyler 1, Moffatt 0), NA Falcons 7 (McIvor 3, Redfern 2, Scriven 1, Dbls) Division Three: Torbay Academy (3) 4 (Whittington 2, Damanskas 1, Collins 0, Dbls), NA Hawks 6 (Whitehorn 3, Morgan 2, Doxsey 1) Torbay Academy (4) 4 (Palin 3, Moretta 1, Maynard 0), Torre Tornadoes 6 (Keywood 2, Davies 2, James 1, Dbls) NA Harriers 4 (Fabian 2, Haslam 2, Copley 0), Torbay Academy (5) 6 (Johnston 3, N Mitranescu 1, Ichim 1, Dbls) Division Four: Torbay Academy (6) 4 (Hollings 2, Gibbs 1, Neafcy 1), Dawlish Renegades 6 (Kashap 3, Doutreligne 2, Girling 0, Dbls) Dawlish Doubtfuls 6 (Pook 2, S Grim 2, M Grim 2), Torbay Academy (7) 4 (Fowler 2, Dillon 1, Frost 0, Dbls) NA Vultures 4 (Ozuna Montero 2, Wilson 2, Thain 0), NA Ospreys 6 (Ramsden 3, Dulling 1, Winstanley 1, Dbls) NA Merlins 8 (Abu Ali 3, Kitchen 3, Bishop 1, Dbls), NA Kites 2 (Northcott 1, Short 1, 1, Shirt 0)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.torbayweekly.co.uk/torquay-academy-table-tennis-side-secures-whitewash-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos