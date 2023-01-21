Blue Devils secure 5-2 victory in home opener





Next game: North Carolina central 2023-01-22 | 6 p.m 22 Jan. (Sun) / 6pm North Carolina central DURHAM No. 20 Duke men’s tennis recorded a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Memphis in its home opener at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center on Friday night. With the win, the Blue Devils secured their fifth straight opening home win. How it happened Senior Garrett Johns and rookie Pedro Roden started the doubles game and claimed a 6-2 victory over Jeremy Taylor and Harry Rock on court two.

and rookie started the doubles game and claimed a 6-2 victory over Jeremy Taylor and Harry Rock on court two. The Tigers responded with a win on court three to tie things up after Pau Fanlo and Pablo Alemany’s 7-5 victory over juniors Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni .

and . With the double point down on the outcome on lane one, the No. 49-ranked senior doubles pair Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang recorded a 7-5 win over David Stevenson and Oscar Cutting to give the Blue Devils an early 1-0 lead in the overall game.

and recorded a 7-5 win over David Stevenson and Oscar Cutting to give the Blue Devils an early 1-0 lead in the overall game. Memphis recorded back-to-back wins to start the singles game and lead 2-1.

Taylor beat Vallabhaneni on court five 6-2, 6-1 to make it 1-1. No. 39 Alemany then defeated No. 4 Johns 6-1, 6-3 on court one to give the visitors a small lead in the game.

Fortunately, the Blue Devils got three straight wins in the next three games to secure the win and earn their second win of the year.

Connor Krug claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win on court four at Cutting ahead of his twin brother Jake Krug followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Fanlo on court six.

claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win on court four at Cutting ahead of his twin brother followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Fanlo on court six. No. 84 Rodenas then posted the deciding point for the game after beating Conor Gannon 7-5, 6-4 in court three.

The match on court two was a back-and-forth affair between No. 101 Zhang and No. 114 Stevenson. The visitors secured a 7-6 (3) tiebreak win in the opening set, but Zhang fought back to record a 6-4 victory in the second frame. With the overall game already secured, Zhang recorded a 10-6 super tiebreak win to give Duke his fifth and final point of the night. Notes Duke shifts to 13-2 in head coach-led home openers Ramsey Smith .

. The Blue Devils recorded their fourth straight win at home and are 12-3 in their last 15 home games.

Connor Krug , Jake Krug and Rodenas all entered the dual singles season undefeated. Quotes “It was a great team win. Memphis is really tough. We played them in the NCAA tournament last year and they have all those players plus an extra player. I think they are especially strong in doubles and indoors. They have a lot big guys who serve well and play aggressively. All in all I’m very happy that we were able to win.” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith on his thoughts of the match “I thought the seniors stepped up in doubles and the young guns stepped up in singles. Pedro (Rodenas) looked very comfortable. I wasn’t sure how he would feel. Duals are very different and there are a lot of things he stayed very focused and mentally he was a machine tonight so very happy and happy with him it was the first time the Krugs played side by side in the same double game they actually had the exact same score I thought they were excellent and in particular Jake because he hasn’t been in that situation very often Tonight was by far the best dual match he’s played Just his dedication to playing aggressively and chasing the ball and really focusing on his body language and composure it was just really exciting to see him at that level I’m really happy for him because he put in a lot of work to get himself in that position and to see him come through in an important match for r we were great.” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith to different players stepping up at different times to lead the team “It was great. The atmosphere was great. My teammates pushed me, and I tried them too. It was incredible and a great experience.” Duke freshman Pedro Roden on his first home game and securing victory next game Duke will welcome No. 16 Harvard and North Carolina Central on Sunday for a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/20/DukeMTEN”. Results

Doubles (2,3,1*) 1. #49 Michael Heller / Andrew Zhang (DU) def. David Stevenson/Oscar Cut (MEM-M) 7-5

2. Garrett Johns / Pedro Roden (DU) def. Jeremy Taylor/Harry Rock (MEM-M) 6-2

3. Pau Fanlo/Pablo Alemany (MEM-M) def. Faris Khan / Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU) 7-5 Singles (5,1,4,6,3*,2) 1. #39 Defeats Pablo Alemany (MEM-M). #4 Garrett Johns (DU) 6-1, 6-3

2. #101 Andrew Zhang (DU) def. #114 David Stevenson (MEM-M) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-6

3. #84 Pedro Roden (DU) def. Conor Gannon (MEM-M) 7-5, 6-4

4. Connor Krug (DU) def. Oscar-Cut (MEM-M) 6-3, 6-4

5. Defeats Jeremy Taylor (MEM-M). Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Jake Krug (DU) def. Pau Fanlo (MEM-M) 6-3, 6-4 #Good week

