Lance Morris, the lightning fast bowler of Western Australian cricket, is the sport’s reluctant Wild Thing

From Jeff Thomson to Brett Lee, Shaun Tait and now Lance Morris, Australian cricket fans are obsessed with lightning fast bowlers.

Most important points: The Western Australian pacemaker regularly bowls at more than 150 km/h

The Western Australian pacemaker regularly bowls at more than 150 km/h It has earned him the nickname Wild Thing, which he tried to resist

It has earned him the nickname Wild Thing, which he tried to resist He has claimed 27 wickets so far this Shield season for an average of just 18

The Western Australian shot into the public eye after being called up to the national side this summer, following a brilliant start to the Sheffield Shield season in which he claimed 27 wickets at an average of just 18.

But it was his ability to regularly bowl at over 100 mph and a nickname he just can’t shake that got people talking.

“‘I always thought there was only one Wild Thing[Tait]so I felt a bit bad,” the 24-year-old said with a laugh.

Morris is the leading Sheffield Shield wicket taker, with 27 already this season ( AAP: Richard Wainwright )

“I think I resisted it a little too much and it stuck with me.”

The nickname originated with Scarborough Cricket Club, when Morris first moved to Perth from the South West town of Dunsborough.

“I rocked to an indoor workout and [I was] just running and bowling as fast as I could, and somebody blurted it out,” he said.

“Then it found its way onto the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) trail by one of the guys walking into the physio room and writing on the whiteboard to go to the doctor.

“He erased what I wrote down and then went over it and wrote Wild Thing.”

From country cricket to grand

It wasn’t until Morris moved to Perth to play cricket in the 2015/16 season that he realized he might just have what it takes to play professional cricket.

“I remember club coach Wes Robinson put me straight into first grade after my first few sessions, and I was absolutely amazed,” he said.

“I think that’s probably when I thought, ‘I really have some talent here’.”

It took Morris five seasons to crack the WA side, making his Shield debut in 2020. From then on, his career continued on an upward trajectory, becoming the side’s leading wicket-taker and being elevated to the Australian team.

Lance Morris spent the summer with the Australian squad and has been selected to tour India. ( AAP: Darren England )

‘It didn’t really get through to me’

There was a phone call he won’t soon forget, after a Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.

“It was a draw, but still everyone was quite cheerful, and [WA coach]Adam Voges just came up to me and said you’ll get a call in the next 10 minutes, I think you’ll probably want to answer it,” he said.

Sure enough, I did. Tony Dodemaide was on the other end of the line basically saying, ‘we’d love to have you on board’ and honestly it didn’t really sink in.

“Like even the next day when I was on the first flight to Adelaide and sitting in the hotel room. It was just a whirlwind of emotion. It was amazing.”

Morris has not played the West Indies or South Africa, but has been invited to travel to India for the four Test series starting in February.

He has no illusions about what he takes with him.

“My point of difference is my pace,” said Morris.

“There’s no point in parking him and saying ‘I’m bowling 130 today and trying to swing and hit him from above’ because that won’t get me a game.

“I got to be that intimidating fast bowler. And I love it. It’s such a good job to have.”

All forms of cricket are still on the card

While Morris has excelled with the red ball, he still finds himself in and out of the Perth Scorchers T20 side, competing for spots with veteran campaigners such as AJ Tye and Jason Behrendorff.

Lance Morris in action for the Scorchers against the Hurricanes on January 18. ( MONKEY Image / Richard Wainwright )

But he will not limit himself to red ball cricket at this stage of his career.

“I think I’m too young to draw a line through any form of cricket,” he said.

“I absolutely love playing both formats. Red and white ball.

“That’s definitely something I want to strive for, just run a little bit more consistently with the cue ball in my hand.”

Cricket legend gives Morris some tips

Morris has spent some time with one of WA’s top cricketers, Dennis Lillee.

The pair had a net session, during which Lillee gave the up and coming quick some pointers.

“He was great. He was very big [the] run-up,” said Morris.

“Like holding your momentum through the crease and using it to your advantage so it takes a little bit of stress off your body, because I’ve definitely been a bit of a lurcher in the past.

“I gradually found a way to use my run-up a bit better. He was great to work with and he was always on the other side of the line when I had to touch base.”