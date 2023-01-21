Sports
Lance Morris, the lightning fast bowler of Western Australian cricket, is the sport’s reluctant Wild Thing
From Jeff Thomson to Brett Lee, Shaun Tait and now Lance Morris, Australian cricket fans are obsessed with lightning fast bowlers.
Most important points:
- The Western Australian pacemaker regularly bowls at more than 150 km/h
- It has earned him the nickname Wild Thing, which he tried to resist
- He has claimed 27 wickets so far this Shield season for an average of just 18
The Western Australian shot into the public eye after being called up to the national side this summer, following a brilliant start to the Sheffield Shield season in which he claimed 27 wickets at an average of just 18.
But it was his ability to regularly bowl at over 100 mph and a nickname he just can’t shake that got people talking.
“‘I always thought there was only one Wild Thing[Tait]so I felt a bit bad,” the 24-year-old said with a laugh.
“I think I resisted it a little too much and it stuck with me.”
The nickname originated with Scarborough Cricket Club, when Morris first moved to Perth from the South West town of Dunsborough.
“I rocked to an indoor workout and [I was] just running and bowling as fast as I could, and somebody blurted it out,” he said.
“Then it found its way onto the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) trail by one of the guys walking into the physio room and writing on the whiteboard to go to the doctor.
“He erased what I wrote down and then went over it and wrote Wild Thing.”
From country cricket to grand
It wasn’t until Morris moved to Perth to play cricket in the 2015/16 season that he realized he might just have what it takes to play professional cricket.
“I remember club coach Wes Robinson put me straight into first grade after my first few sessions, and I was absolutely amazed,” he said.
“I think that’s probably when I thought, ‘I really have some talent here’.”
It took Morris five seasons to crack the WA side, making his Shield debut in 2020. From then on, his career continued on an upward trajectory, becoming the side’s leading wicket-taker and being elevated to the Australian team.
‘It didn’t really get through to me’
There was a phone call he won’t soon forget, after a Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.
“It was a draw, but still everyone was quite cheerful, and [WA coach]Adam Voges just came up to me and said you’ll get a call in the next 10 minutes, I think you’ll probably want to answer it,” he said.
Sure enough, I did. Tony Dodemaide was on the other end of the line basically saying, ‘we’d love to have you on board’ and honestly it didn’t really sink in.
“Like even the next day when I was on the first flight to Adelaide and sitting in the hotel room. It was just a whirlwind of emotion. It was amazing.”
Morris has not played the West Indies or South Africa, but has been invited to travel to India for the four Test series starting in February.
He has no illusions about what he takes with him.
“My point of difference is my pace,” said Morris.
“There’s no point in parking him and saying ‘I’m bowling 130 today and trying to swing and hit him from above’ because that won’t get me a game.
“I got to be that intimidating fast bowler. And I love it. It’s such a good job to have.”
All forms of cricket are still on the card
While Morris has excelled with the red ball, he still finds himself in and out of the Perth Scorchers T20 side, competing for spots with veteran campaigners such as AJ Tye and Jason Behrendorff.
But he will not limit himself to red ball cricket at this stage of his career.
“I think I’m too young to draw a line through any form of cricket,” he said.
“I absolutely love playing both formats. Red and white ball.
“That’s definitely something I want to strive for, just run a little bit more consistently with the cue ball in my hand.”
Cricket legend gives Morris some tips
Morris has spent some time with one of WA’s top cricketers, Dennis Lillee.
The pair had a net session, during which Lillee gave the up and coming quick some pointers.
“He was great. He was very big [the] run-up,” said Morris.
“Like holding your momentum through the crease and using it to your advantage so it takes a little bit of stress off your body, because I’ve definitely been a bit of a lurcher in the past.
“I gradually found a way to use my run-up a bit better. He was great to work with and he was always on the other side of the line when I had to touch base.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-22/lance-morris-the-reluctant-wild-thing/101873894
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump’s former secretary of state says Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were in cahoots with Shiv Mike Pence
- Protests in Stockholm strongly condemned by Turkey
- MI5 refused to investigate links between Russian spies and Tories, whistleblower says | Conservatives
- Lance Morris, the lightning fast bowler of Western Australian cricket, is the sport’s reluctant Wild Thing
- Netflix buys Sarah Snooks Run Rabbit Run at Sundance 2023
- Where companies are still hiring after layoffs
- DSWD continues to monitor earthquake-hit provinces – Manila Bulletin
- Actors worried about fallout from ‘Rust’ criminal charges
- New York bride wore second-hand $50 1950s wedding dress
- McDonald’s has launched a great new way for customers to save money
- Over 300 bureaucrats and ex-judges slam BBC over PM Modi documentary
- Blue Devils secure 5-2 victory in home opener