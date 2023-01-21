Michigan football DL Julius Welschof commits to transfer to Charlotte





Among those who have chosen to transfer from Michigan football, this is one of the quietest. Still, in a way, it’s one of the most logical decisions. Once a four-star recruit and dual-athlete from Germany, Wolverine’s defensive lineman Julius Welschof saw his role changed multiple times during his Ann Arbor tenure. He started out as a defensive end before growing bigger and becoming a defensive tackle. After seeing a significant increase in time on the field in 2020, Welschof saw his role diminish in 2021, slimming down to become an edge rusher again. Yet his role did not increase. Therefore, he chose to switch after the 2022 season. Buy Wolverines tickets On Friday we heard his destination. Interestingly, the decision was not announced by Welschof, but rather by his international training group led by Brandon Collier. Following Biff Poggi, the assistant head coach in recent years, Welschof has committed to Charlotte. Poggi took over the Charlotte program in December and is remaking that program in his image. In 2022, only 37 of Welschof’s 236 snaps came on the defensive. The rest came on special teams. He had 298 snaps in 2021, 176 of which were on defense. In the shortened 2020 season, Welschof had 88 snaps, but 82 were on defense. He had six tackles in 2022, 13 tackles and a half sack in 2021, and six tackles and a half sack in 2020. Despite being a 2018 recruit, Welschof has one more year to qualify, assuming he doesn’t is eligible for a medical red shirt. Early Michigan football 2023 schedule game-by-game predictions









