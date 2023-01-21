With the group stage of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup coming to an end and the favorites of Australia and the Netherlands having the same expectations ahead of the tournament, one important question arises: where are the goals from penalty corners? Indian PC expert Harmanpreet Singh, for example, has only converted one match in three, even though there was no goalkeeper guarding the net. Most of the others are also way below par.

The answer: partly due to the turf used, partly due to smarter defense and partly due to less innovative PC takeover techniques.

Are the conversion rates really low?

The PC is the defining action of modern hockey… where a limited number of defenders must guard a well-placed drag flicker that propels the ball toward goal. The most important, and often the highest scoring, individuals on the team are these drag flickers. Of course, many of the in-match tactics and strategies in sports focus on winning and converting these PCs.

Now Dutch legend Floris Jan Bovelander says the normal conversion rate is 20%; but at the end of the group stage of this World Cup, it stands at 17.28% (42 PCs out of 243). In stark contrast, during the 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 57 of 254 penalty corners were converted at 22.44%, which is slightly higher than Bovelander’s reference figure.

So, why has the PC conversion rate dropped at the 2023 edition? There are several factors, but the fields in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela have played a huge role, said Bovelander, whose thoughts were reflected in several drag flickers involved in the World Cup.

Slower pitches are not conducive to dragging

“The soil conditions are important,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh told ESPN ahead of the World Cup. “Like Kalinga’s turf is a bit on the slow side, but we’re used to this stadium. When you go to Australia or Europe, you come across ground quickly. Even if you push the ball, it will go with the speed of a drag flick,” he said. During this World Cup, 12 matches have been played each in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and there is a marked difference in the conversion rate of penalty corners at the two venues. While 24 of 117 penalty corners (20.5 percent) have been converted in Bhubaneswar, only 18 of 126 (14.28 percent) have been converted in Rourkela.

Dutch dragflicker Jip Janssen converted four penalty corners in one game in Bhubaneswar, but only scored one in the two games he played in Rourkela. “This one (Bhubaneswar) has more speed, so it’s a bit easier,” Janssen told ESPN after the Netherlands’ record 14-0 win over Chile.

Why is a faster throw more conducive to converting penalty corners?

“When you have a drag flick and the pitch is softer, there’s more resistance, so it becomes slower and more difficult for all the processes involved in the drag flick,” Bovelander explains. He also said that a slower pitch allows rushers who are fractions of a second longer to get closer to the flick and thus get in the way of the shot.

“The two grass pitches are different from each other, which is normal in hockey, so as the tournament progresses the flickers have to adjust to it and get a bit of a routine,” New Zealand drag flicker Sam Lane told ESPN. Rourkela had not organized any official matches for this World Cup and it is expected that the turf will play faster as more matches are played on it.

“As you play more on a turf surface, it gets harder and the drag decreases to make it faster,” said Bovelander.

The evolution of defending penalty corners

The conversion rates in Rourkela can be attributed to the field, but why are they also lower in Bhubaneswar, compared to the previous World Cup? English drag flicker Liam Ansell says this is due to the biggest evolution in the sport in recent years. “I think there’s been such an emphasis on penalty corners in recent years,” Ansell told ESPN.

Amit Rohidas defends a shot by Liam Ansell in the 2023 Hockey World Cup meeting between India and England. World Sports Photos

Ansell pointed to England’s goalless draw against India earlier in the tournament, where England had eight penalty corners and India had four, but with the exception of one from each side, each of the other shots was shot down by the rushers.

India’s head coach Graham Reid called this the next generation of penalty corner defence, saying the era of runners choosing poor defensive lines may well be over. “I think with video analytics now you can analyze pretty much anything that’s going on around the corner. You’re constantly trying to tweak the options for what you’re trying to do,” he said.

Belgian star dragflicker Alexander Hendrickx also said it’s up to him to develop his flicks as the defenders get better and better. “All the defenders now look at every flicker and they get so much better. In the same way I will analyze their defensive set-up on corners and see which way I want to go with my flicks,” he told ESPN.

Lack of sharp variations

Despite the progress in PC defense and the pitch factor that comes into play during this World Cup, Bovelander lamented the lack of innovative variations on penalty corners and said it is imperative to pay enough attention to variations. “Variations are very easy to get wrong,” Bovelander said, “that’s why teams need to practice them more.”

“The more stops [of the ball] you have in a penalty corner situation, there is more chance of making a mistake. The pusher can make a mistake, the stopper can make a mistake and so on,” he said. Bovelander also said that the old-fashioned punch that is going out of fashion may need to be reconsidered. “I’m not a coach, so I don’t know why they don’t stress it, but I think they should,” he said.

Jip Janssen had the full support of a packed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. World Sports Photos

He said the punch could be an effective variation, also because it’s a shorter action than a drag move, and therefore gives less time for the defense to get it lined up. However, he was skeptical of many players’ ability to control the height and direction of the ball when hitting it. “Usually it’s a rolling ball, it’s very hard to control it with a punch,” he said.

Bovelander also said the concept of continuous substitutions has made effective variations even more important. “Most teams here have one big drag flicker, but he’s off the pitch for about 30% of the game. So what do you do with a penalty corner?” he asked.

Janssen, however, thinks otherwise. When asked about the importance of variations, Holland’s leading drag flicker in Odisha this year replied simply, “I think we just need to get better at flicking.”