Mens Tennis Drops 5-2 Decision To South Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (2-1) battled for four hours on Saturday before falling 5-2 to South Florida (1-3) at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

“This was a good game for us. Hats off to USF as I felt they stayed hard in singles to get the win,” said the FGCU’s head tennis coach. C. J. Weber . “We’ve done our job in doubles. As for singles, this team is very close. We’ve started well with the things we focus on. Ups. We’re looking forward to FAU.”

Red shirt juniors Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville) and Marcelo Sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama) went straight to work and won 6-2 in No. 2 doubles.

Redshirt junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) and seniors Max Dam (Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School) took the double to win 6-3 at No. 1.

In singles, Wilson fell 6–4, 6–0 to No. 3 to tie the game at 1–1, but Sepulveda dropped his match 6–2, 6–4 to No. 2 and Damm took a ​​7-5, 6-3 loss at number 6.

Johnson would secure the Eagles’ final point by defeating No. 69 Davide Tortora 3–6, 6–3, 6–2 at No. 1.

Redshirt junior Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) won the first set of his match 7-6 (7) before eventually dropping the deciding sets 6-7 (7) and 3-6 to No. 4 to clinch victory for the Bulls. Junior Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Monverde Academy) also lost his match at No. 5.

Staying at home next week, FGCU will receive FAU (2-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Singles Competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) final. David Tortora (69/-) [USFM] 6-3, 0-6, 6-3

2. Eric Grevelius [USFM] final SEPULVEDA, Marcelo (FGCU) 6-2, 6-4

3. Alvin Tudorica (67/-) [USFM] final WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-4, 6-0

4. Bruno Oliveira [USFM] final STEFANACCI, Guglielmo (FGCU) 7-6 (7), 6-7 (7), 6-3

5. Thomas Palvekovich-S [USFM] final ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7)

6. Elijah Cham [USFM] final DAMM, Max (FGCU) 7-5, 6-3

Double competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus / DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. Erik Grevelius / Thomas Palvekovich-Smith [USFM] 6-3

2. SEPULVEDA, Marcelo / WILSON, Randy (FGCU) def. final Alvin Tudorica / Bruno Oliveira [USFM] 6-2

3. Oncins, Eric / Stefanacci, Guglielmo [FGCU] against Davide Tortora / Samuel Frizelle [USFM] UF

Order of Finish: Doubles (2.1); Singles (3, 2, 6, 1, 4)

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year C. J. Weber , who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has compiled an overall record of 125-96 (.568) and a 52-19 (.732) record in ASUN play.

