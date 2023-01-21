IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Match Score







6:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik India stomps kiwis And India beat the Kiwis here in Raipur by a big margin. The bowlers took center stage as the batsmen later joined the side to tie the series 2–0 with one game to go. If the death bowling was a bit off in the previous ODI, it’s all made great strides in this one. Since the beginning, India was all over New Zealand as the bowlers shocked the Kiwi lineup. Shami and Siraj set it up, while others helped to get NZ all out for 108. The Indian openers got off to a solid start as Sharma hit a fifty, while Gill remained unbeaten. India lost two wickets but Kishan and Gill saw India cross the line in 21st. India won the series with one match remaining. We now walk to Indore for the last game of the series. Do you expect a few changes? Well, we’ll find out on January 24. Don’t forget to join India TV. I Varun Malik, sign off. Best!









6:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Santner sends Kohli back Santner has found some belated joy in the visitors. He has Kohli’s wicket, who is stunned. Meanwhile, the Indian team is within striking distance to complete the chase as Kishan joins Gill.









6:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shipley finds the first wicket Henry Shipley has found the first wicket for New Zealand as Indian captain Sharma walks back after fifty minutes. This one was thrown to a good length and probably stayed a bit low when Sharma was hit trying to guide the ball on the leg side. Well earned fifty for Rohit, but he has to go back. Kohli is now walking in bat.









5:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Fifty for Sharma Indian captain Rohit Sharma has hit about fifty in this meager pursuit. This was a good at bat from him as he crushed the poor deliveries without taking much of a risk. India is close to victory.









5:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit, Gill take India past 50 Indian openers Sharma and Gill lead this chase well. They took India past 50 in the power play. Sharma is the aggressor while Gill is not much behind his captain. India wants to wrap things up quickly.









5:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit, Gill lead India’s attack Both openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have made a solid start and lead the attack well. Rohit Sharma takes on the bowlers. This is good hitting.









5:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Sharma raises the bar Indian captain Rohit Sharma has made an impressive start. He has reached 3 limits including a six of his favorite pull shot. Mind you, NZ couldn’t get a single six today.









5:12 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit, Gill are off to a good start It’s a good start for India as both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are doing well. They got off to a tentative start and got on the paddle a bit in the 4th over.









4:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Rohit, Gill get to work Indian opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have found their way in the middle. It’s Ferguson to start for Kiwis. Here we go.









4:25 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik NZ records third lowest ODI total vs IND This is New Zealand’s third-lowest ODI total against India on record. Their lowest is 79, which they scored on 26 October 2016. This is a statement from Indian bowlers today.









4:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik NZ went out for 108 And New Zealand are knocked out for just 108 in the second ODI. Certainly not such a surface. Rather, it was a dominance portrayed by the Indian bowlers. They bowled disciplined lines and got maximum rewards in the form of wickets. Shami and Siraj started the party for India while the others joined in as India continued to send blows to the opposition camp. Phillips, Bracewell and Santner spent some time trying to save NZ but they were sent back after they started. So India needs 109 to win this series against Kiwis.









4:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik New Zealand down 9 New Zealand are now 9 down as Ferguson has also been caught deep in the middle of the wicket by Suryakumar. Sundar gets his 2nd wicket as India are 1 wicket away from ejecting their opponents.









4:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Phillips walks back Sundar has struck in his second over as the last recognized batter Phillips walks back to the cabin. This was dragged short as Phillips wanted to get this, but it wasn’t enough to clear Suryakumar deep in the middle of the wicket. NZ is now down 8.









3:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pandya cleans Santner Another partnership that was building has been shattered by India. This time it was Pandya, who cleaned Santner to take down NZ 7.









3:47 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar New Zealand reach 100 runs Santner and Phillips have taken the lead and it’s raining boundaries. Will the kiwis turn the tables?









3:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar NZ 73/6 (25 Overs) Points: 116

Ones: 22

Twos: 1

Threes: 1

Celebrate: 10

Sixes: 0









3:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Twitter responds to IND dominance This is how people reacted to India’s dominance in the match









3:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shami sends Bracewell back Shami has found the breakthrough as Bracewell has chased this bouncer straight to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. Just as a partnership for Kiwis was forming, Shami came as a villain to them and a hero to India.









3:00 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Turn time as Kuldeep inserted Yadav It’s time to turn in Raipur as Kuldeep Yadav has been brought in by Rohit Sharma. Will have to see what role spider will play here.









2:54 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Can Bracewell, Phillips save NZ New Zealand is in a big hole 5 behind, but batters Phillips and Bracewell try to save their team from these problems. NZ still has Santner sitting but they need these two to spend as much time as possible. Meanwhile, Shami is back to India.









2:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik What is the lowest ODI total? If you are surprised by India’s brilliant performance and wondering what is the lowest total in the history of ODIs. Let me tell you, the lowest total is 35. Zimbabwe was knocked out for 35 by Sri Lanka. Can this break?









2:29 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shardul gets his 1st It is winter in all parts of India but it is monsoon in Raipur as the wickets are raining like anything else. Shardul Thakur has returned the Kiwis captain Latham as Gill makes a comfortable catch on a slip.









2:25 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Pandya sends back Conway, NZ 15/4 after 10 Hardik Pandya sent back Devon Conway as he completed a brilliant catch and bowl in his 1st over. NZ 4 down. New Zealand has only 15 runs in the first 10 overs. Big credit goes to the disciplined bowling as the balls were thrown in good length pieces. Looked like some sort of test bowling match. The hero of the last game for NZ Bracewell has come out. Can he inspire another comeback?









2:19 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Double bowling change for IND So India replaced both Shami and Siraj with Shardul and Pandya just before the power play ends. Conway has hit the first four of the game in Shardul’s 8th over. India is currently in charge.









2:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shami takes down NZ 3 Mohammed Shami has struck again and the wickets are currently raining in Raipur. Shami caught and bowled Mitchell and NZ is in big trouble. Captain Tom Latham gets out of the battle way too early than he would have liked. Mind you, NZ has yet to get into double digits.









2:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Siraj gives India their 2nd And Mohammed Siraj also struck and gave India their second in the power play. This is a good start for Rohit Sharma’s men. This was thrown to a good length, close to the body, as Nicholls tried to flirt with it, only to give Gill a cut when slipped. NZ 2 down.









1:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik IND holds NZ by the neck India is currently holding New Zealand’s side by the neck. Just 6 runs in 4 overs and a wicket down.









1:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Another bad outing for Allen This was another poor showing for Kiwi opener Finn Allen, who is being invested by New Zealand in Martin Guptill’s place. Allen only scored 150 in his last 9 innings.









1:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Shami draws 1st blood And Mohammed Shami has given India a great start. This was a beautiful swinging ball to beat the Kiwi opener Allen and shatter the wood to get the crowd cheering. NZ 1 down without a run on board.









1:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Kiwi batters come to bat New Zealand openers Allen and Conway are out as Mohammed Shami starts proceedings for India. Here we go.









1:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik No Umran like Thakur cuts So Umran Malik is not chosen as the Indian team goes with Shardul Thakur again. The field seems suitable for batters, will this be the reason why he was chosen?









1:19 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Varun Malik Some light scenes in Raipur Meanwhile, there were some light scenes at Raipur stadium where his first international match will be held. India captain Rohit Sharma had seemingly forgotten what to choose after winning the coin toss. He then chose to bowl first. Read more about this Karthik Mehendru









1:09 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Rohit Sharma wins coin toss India won the toss and chose to field. India Games XI Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj New ZealandPlaying XI Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner









12:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Karthik Mehendru Hello welcome Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. If the 1st game is anything to go by, expect fireworks of the highest quality today as well. We are about 20 minutes from the coin toss. With dew around, whoever wins the toss would want to bowl first. In the meantime, here are some articles to get you started with everything you need to know about the 2nd ODI.









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-2nd-odi-live-score-india-vs-new-zealand-match-updates-online-ind-vs-nz-raipur-ball-by-ball-commentary-india-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-gill-2023-01-21-840919 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos