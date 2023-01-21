IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Match Score

Connect with us

  • January 21, 2023
    6:34 PM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India stomps kiwis

    And India beat the Kiwis here in Raipur by a big margin. The bowlers took center stage as the batsmen later joined the side to tie the series 2–0 with one game to go. If the death bowling was a bit off in the previous ODI, it’s all made great strides in this one. Since the beginning, India was all over New Zealand as the bowlers shocked the Kiwi lineup. Shami and Siraj set it up, while others helped to get NZ all out for 108. The Indian openers got off to a solid start as Sharma hit a fifty, while Gill remained unbeaten. India lost two wickets but Kishan and Gill saw India cross the line in 21st. India won the series with one match remaining. We now walk to Indore for the last game of the series. Do you expect a few changes? Well, we’ll find out on January 24. Don’t forget to join India TV. I Varun Malik, sign off. Best!