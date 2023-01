Novak Djokovic, Alexei Popyrin, Andy Murray Scores, Updates, Video Highlights; Alex de Minaur result; Michael Mmoh shoots referee; Belinda Bencic coach tactics, Ajla Tomljanovic sad update; schedule, order of play

Order of play on main courts (always AEDT) Rod Laver Arena From 11 o’clock Varvara Gracheva beats through [30] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)6-4, 6-2 Camila Giorgi (ITA) defended by [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI)6-2, 7-5 Not before 2.30 pm Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) defeated [22] Alex DeMinaur (AUS)7-6, 6-2, 6-1 From 7 p.m [27] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) beats through [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 Magda Linette (POL) final [19] Yekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Margaret Court Arena From 11 o’clock Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) defended by Donna Vekic (CRO), 6-2, 6-2 [5] Andrew Roelev final [25] Daniel Evans (GBR), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 From 7 p.m Andy Murray (GBR) beats through [24] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) final [6] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 John Cain Arena From 11 o’clock [9] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) beats through Marta Kostyuk (UK)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)3-6, 7-6, 6-0 Not before 1pm Ugo Humbert (FRA) beats through [9] Holger Rune (DEN) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 Andre Goransson (SWE)/Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) v [14] Andreas Mies (GER)/John Peers (AUS) Not before 7pm Alexei Popyrin (AUS) final by Ben Shelton (USA) 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 It’s Arena From 11 o’clock Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. Latisha Chan (TPE)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI), 6-1, 6-0 Not before 12:30 pm [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) final Petros Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 Not before 2.30 pm JJ Wolf (USA) final Michael Mmoh (USA), 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 Not before 7pm Laura Siegemund (GER) beats through [4] Caroline Garcia (FR) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK) final [15] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) vEdouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6, 7-6 Watch the Australian Open live and free on the Nine Network: Channel 9, 9Gem and 9NOW.

