Sports
UConn men’s hockey defeats UMass 4-3 in overtime
UConn men’s hockey earned a much-needed victory at the Mullins Center on Friday night, beating the UMass Minutemen 4-3 in overtime. Chase Bradley had the Sudden Death score with 13 seconds left in overtime after he forced a turnover in the neutral zone, skated in and blasted home the winner.
The win breaks a two-game losing streak for the Huskies and gives them their first Hockey East win since November 29.
Together with Bradley, Hudson Schandor scored twice, while Jake Percival also found the back of the net. In goal, Arsenii Sergeev was great for UConn, stopping 34 of 37 shots, including a first bout of 14 saves.
Both teams scored on the power play, but the Huskies won the special team battle with the overtime goal.
UConn was on the defensive for much of the first period. The Huskies struggled to clear the defensive zone, struggled to get through the neutral zone, and then couldn’t make passes in the offensive zone. UMass out-shot UConn 15-4 through the first 20 minutes.
After that, the Huskies continued against the order of things. On just the team’s second shot, Schandor buried a rebound in the top of the net to give UConn a 1–0 lead.
That benefit wouldn’t last long, though. 1:14 later, UMass tied the score at 1-1 as Scott Morrow snuck a shot from the point through traffic and past Sergeev.
The second period turned out to be more balanced. The shots were equal and both teams created A chances, but they were denied by the goalkeepers. The Huskies took the lead again with 6:31 left in the middle stanza when Percival grabbed a rebound from Ty Amonte and scored at an almost impossible angle down the goal line.
UConn held onto the 2-1 lead into the second break, but not without push from the hosts. UMass surrounded the Huskies for almost all of the last 2.5 minutes in the zone and did not allow the visitors to make a switch, but was unable to capitalize on it.
However, the Minutemen could only be held back for so long. Just a few minutes into the third period, Sergeev left a rebound close to goal and Lucas Mercuri jabbed it to tie the game at 2-2.
They weren’t ready either. On the first power play of the day for both sides, Morrow finished a rebound off the back post to give UMass its first lead of the day at 3-2. The home team then had two more power plays after taking the lead, but couldn’t do anything with it. In fact, Mercuri ended the second with a penalty of his own, giving UConn the only power play of the day.
Despite having about a minute total advantage, the Huskies didn’t pass up the opportunity. Schandor stopped a rebound for the second time on the night to tie the game with just over three minutes remaining. The 3-3 score held through regulation and it looked like it might even become the final in extra time.
Both sides had chances in extra time, but neither could find the all-important game winner. In the final seconds, Bradley stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated in and scored with 13 taps left to send UConn home happy.
Next, the Huskies will complete the house-and-house with UMass on Saturday in Storrs. Puck drop is scheduled at 4:35 p.m. ET from the Toscano Family Ice Forum.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2023/1/20/23564772/uconn-huskies-mens-hockey-beats-umass-in-overtime-4-3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump warns Republicans to avoid cutting Medicare and Social Security in fight against debt ceiling
- Protests in Stockholm, including Koran burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey
- James Cameron invites Rajamouli to Hollywood
- UConn men’s hockey defeats UMass 4-3 in overtime
- British Minister Lord Karan Bilimoria [WATCH]
- Snow to hit Britain today with bone-chilling minus 9 degrees
- Laid off Google employees say they’re fired without a humanitarian element
- Somalia: US strike kills around 30 al-Shabaab fighters
- Actor Julian Sands missing: Avalanche risk as aerial search resumes for missing actor
- Has the US stock market bottomed out?
- A strong earthquake hits northern Argentina. No damage was reported
- China’s National Bureau of Statistics refuses to reveal number of deaths in December 2022: Report