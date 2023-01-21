UConn men’s hockey defeats UMass 4-3 in overtime

UConn men’s hockey earned a much-needed victory at the Mullins Center on Friday night, beating the UMass Minutemen 4-3 in overtime. Chase Bradley had the Sudden Death score with 13 seconds left in overtime after he forced a turnover in the neutral zone, skated in and blasted home the winner.

The win breaks a two-game losing streak for the Huskies and gives them their first Hockey East win since November 29.

Together with Bradley, Hudson Schandor scored twice, while Jake Percival also found the back of the net. In goal, Arsenii Sergeev was great for UConn, stopping 34 of 37 shots, including a first bout of 14 saves.

Both teams scored on the power play, but the Huskies won the special team battle with the overtime goal.

UConn was on the defensive for much of the first period. The Huskies struggled to clear the defensive zone, struggled to get through the neutral zone, and then couldn’t make passes in the offensive zone. UMass out-shot UConn 15-4 through the first 20 minutes.

After that, the Huskies continued against the order of things. On just the team’s second shot, Schandor buried a rebound in the top of the net to give UConn a 1–0 lead.

That benefit wouldn’t last long, though. 1:14 later, UMass tied the score at 1-1 as Scott Morrow snuck a shot from the point through traffic and past Sergeev.

The second period turned out to be more balanced. The shots were equal and both teams created A chances, but they were denied by the goalkeepers. The Huskies took the lead again with 6:31 left in the middle stanza when Percival grabbed a rebound from Ty Amonte and scored at an almost impossible angle down the goal line.

UConn held onto the 2-1 lead into the second break, but not without push from the hosts. UMass surrounded the Huskies for almost all of the last 2.5 minutes in the zone and did not allow the visitors to make a switch, but was unable to capitalize on it.

However, the Minutemen could only be held back for so long. Just a few minutes into the third period, Sergeev left a rebound close to goal and Lucas Mercuri jabbed it to tie the game at 2-2.

They weren’t ready either. On the first power play of the day for both sides, Morrow finished a rebound off the back post to give UMass its first lead of the day at 3-2. The home team then had two more power plays after taking the lead, but couldn’t do anything with it. In fact, Mercuri ended the second with a penalty of his own, giving UConn the only power play of the day.

Despite having about a minute total advantage, the Huskies didn’t pass up the opportunity. Schandor stopped a rebound for the second time on the night to tie the game with just over three minutes remaining. The 3-3 score held through regulation and it looked like it might even become the final in extra time.

Both sides had chances in extra time, but neither could find the all-important game winner. In the final seconds, Bradley stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated in and scored with 13 taps left to send UConn home happy.

Next, the Huskies will complete the house-and-house with UMass on Saturday in Storrs. Puck drop is scheduled at 4:35 p.m. ET from the Toscano Family Ice Forum.