PM Youth Program opens online registration for Youth Sports Trials





ISLAMABAD: Premier Youth Program has opened registration for Sports Trail in Hockey, Cricket and Football under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for men and women to promote healthy physical activities among the youth. The intended participants can register through the online facility until January 30, while the onsite registration facility will also be available to the players who meet the eligibility criteria. As per the eligibility criteria for participation in the talent show, all Pakistanis including nationals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) between the ages of 15-25 years old on January 30, 2023 are eligible to participate in the sports competition. However, the house players are not eligible to participate in the talent show. Trials for both male and female players are conducted in 25 different locations across the country, including the Federal Capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK and GB. In Balochistan, the trials will be held in Dera Murad Jamali, Sibbi, Turbat, Khuzdar, Uthal-Hub, Quetta and Loralai, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the sites will be Mardan, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar and Hazara. In Punjab, participants can visit Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore and Bahawalpur/Multan to participate in the trials. In Sindh, the routes take place in Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad, but other locations include Islamabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Skardu. The provincial and national competitions are held after the completion of the teams through trials. The online application must be submitted through the web link: https://pmyp.gov.pk/hec/SportsForm Participants may contact the Higher Education Commission call center at UAN: 111-119-432 or 0334-1119432 Web Link: https://onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk/ for more information. Under the PM youth sports initiative, registration for Table Tennis, Badminton and Squash is also open while the trials for these sports will open soon. Under the PM Youth program, the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League plans to hunt for talent in a variety of games including badminton, boxing, cricket, football, handball, field hockey, judo, squash, table tennis and volleyball for men and women, while Weightlifting and wrestling for men only. In addition, the project provides equal growth opportunities for both men and women and promotes excellence in sport with a view to identifying the right talent for the right sports to nurture them systematically through coaching and mentorship. The PM Youth program under the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League aims to provide unlimited opportunities to the selected players after winning National Leagues in their respective matches. Opportunities include providing coaching and development facilities under the patronage of the Pakistan Sports Board and awarding scholarships for pursuing higher education. After the trails, the selected players (men and women) are matched with sports academies (High Performance and Resource Center) to continuously develop their skills, competence and physical fitness required to be a professional player.

