



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Kansas fell to Arkansas by a score of 181-112 on Saturday at Arkansas Natatorium. The swimmers competed in 14 events while the divers competed in the platform dive. The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay. Freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Lafferty, sophomores Lezli Sisung and senior Keyla Brown led the way for the Jayhawks and placed third with a time of 1:43.06. Next, sophomore Addi Barnes raced to a time of 10:32.60 in the 1,000-meter freestyle to finish third. Junior Claudia Dougan placed third in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:52.88. Sisung swam to second place with a time of 56.10. The Jayhawks did not place again until the 50 freestyle event, with seniors Autumn Looney and Brown taking second and third place with times of 24.16 and 24.22. Dougan finished in third place for the second time and raced to a time of 51.62 in the 100 free. In the 200 breaststroke, sophomore Brigid Gwidt placed second with a time of 2:20.42 and Robinson raced to a time of 2:21.26, placing third. The Jayhawks placed second and third in the 500 freestyle, with Barnes racing to a time of 5:05.71 to take second place. Freshman Hailey Farrell was third with a time of 5:08.01.

“I thought today felt a little bit different because it was a morning meeting instead of an evening meeting. We have to get used to that for conference championships. We are still transitioning to a faster pace of work in practice, so it will take some time before “They see the results. About half of the team saw the results they wanted, but we still have a few weeks for Big 12s. We will continue to cut wood and get faster every day.” Head coach Clark Campbell

Kansas took second place in the last three events of the encounter. Looney placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.14, followed by Lafferty in third. In the 200 individual medley, Gwidt placed second and Wehrmann third. In the final event of the meet, the relay team of Dougan, Looney, Dewi Blose and Maggie Moore led the way to Kansas and placed second with a time of 3:30.31. On the diving side, freshman Lize van Leeuwen finished third with a score of 205.55. Junior Lauren Gryboski followed and placed fourth with a score of 194.05. The diving results for Kansas were rounded out by senior Amanda Fingerut who placed 11th with a score of 153.65 and freshman Grace Zifcak who placed 12th with a score of 152.25. NEXT ONE Kansas will host Iowa State at the Robinson Natatorium on February 3 and 4 for a double encounter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuathletics.com/kansas-falls-in-dual-meet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

