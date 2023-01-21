Which Ohio State football recruits will be on campus this weekend? Recruit Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State usually uses the summer months as a time for big recruiting weekends, and this year will be no different, but with an added wrinkle.

The Buckeyes decided to add a mini version of what things normally look like over a weekend in June as a way to entertain a few potential clients as they continue their recruiting efforts. The group is small, led by four-star 2024 commits Ian Moore (No. 59 player and No. 3 interior offensive lineman) and Garrett Stover (No. 169 player and No. 17 athlete), with Moore being the only person among the handful of players not from Ohio.

There will be plenty of opportunities to bring the nation’s best players to Columbus to see OSU’s campus as it strives to assemble another highly-rated class. But in mid-January, the Buckeyes decided to show some love for what’s developing in their backyard.

Here’s a look at the targets expected to be on campus this weekend:

Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong, offensive line

The Armstrong twins hail from St. Edwards High School and have both recently earned offers. So much of their recruiting has been the same, even if there is a degree of separation between them in the rankings.

Devontae is the No. 357 player in the nation and No. 27 offensive tackle. Deontae is the No. 435 player and No. 34 offensive tackle.

Both are still developing physically and skill-wise, so where they finish will be interesting to watch next year. As long as they keep progressing in the right direction, this could become a two-on-one situation for Ohio State, their dream school. It won’t be a shock to see them both end up in class, even if it takes some time to get there.

Reggie Powers, Security

Powers is the only 2024 recruit on this list who still does not have an OSU offer heading into the weekend. That could change on Sunday for safety, after coaches can keep an eye on him to see his physical development.

Defensive backing is an important need in this cycle, and there are plenty of good ones in Ohio State’s backyard to choose from. Powers hopes to add himself to that list with a strong offseason. He currently has 12 offers, with Duke, Iowa State, and Virginia Tech being the only three of Power Five schools.

Dorian Brew, wide receiver

The nation’s No. 52 player and No. 13 wide receiver is the best of three 2025 class players on this list. He is also the top sophomore in the state. He doesn’t have an offer either, but assuming he will have one in the next 48 hours could be a safe bet as a top-100 recruit.

Brian Hartline is arguably the best assistant coach in college football, especially on the recruiting path. He gets his job done early and racks up top-100 recruits with little opposition. Often his search has taken him nationally, but he could look inward a bit more often in the next few cycles to find high-end talent. Brew is one of the first examples of this.

Jaimier Scott, Athlete

The athlete has six offers, all but one from a Power Five program (although Cincinnati is in the Big 12 as of July 1). He hopes to add to that list this weekend.

His current size of 6-foot-1 and 177 pounds put him on a trajectory to play defensive back in college, but the question is whether that means cornerback or nickel safety. Ohio State must continue to add depth to both.

Ryan Montgomery, quarterback

Montgomery, the little brother of offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who recently enrolled at OSU, has been on Ohio States radar for a long time. He’s had an offer for over a year, but there’s always been a sense that it slowed down his recruitment in an effort to see how he progressed. An early bid doesn’t always mean it can be captured and that was the case here.

That may begin to change this season for a kid who continues to land offers from many of the country’s top programs, including Georgia and Michigan. The Buckeyes have not hired an in-state quarterback since Braxton Miller in 2011. Since Danny Clark in 2017, they haven’t even captured one since Danny Clark in 2017 before they traded him for Tate Martell.

That could change in 2025 with Montgomery if he continues to move in the right direction.

