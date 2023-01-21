Sports
Ralph Engelstad Arena, UND hockey honor Al Pearson, retires his iconic Fighting Sioux cowboy hat – InForum
GRAND FORKS History at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Friday night.
For the first time, a fan was honored with a special evening.
Al Pearson has been a familiar face on game night since he first enrolled at the University of North Dakota 60 years ago, when he was too broke to buy a ticket.
“He wrapped a blanket and pretended it was a baby so people would let him in,” says Al Pearson’s daughter, Joanna Pearson.
Al quickly fell in love with UND hockey and also wanted to be at away games.
For 50 years he took busloads of UND hockey fans across the country.
“Al Pearson is the reason you see so much green on the road and when people refer to the phrase ‘Always a home game’ I think those things started with Al’s bus and Al’s travels, he laid the groundwork for what we think is the most passionate and loyal fan base in college hockey,” said Jody Hodgson, General Manager of Ralph Engelstad.
When Al Pearson came to the Ralph on Friday, January 20, he was a little surprised to be greeted by rival fans who joined a sold-out crowd of 11,000 fans to surprise him for Al Pearson Night, with the Ralph even putting his face on shared a stick.
“We realize there’s some danger in that. People have said, ‘How can you pick one person,’ or, ‘How can you pick someone like that?’ I think tonight is the night we do it because he’s uniquely qualified to be that fan that we recognize, I think he’s made an impact like no other, and I think it’s appropriate for us to do that. “
Al Pearson has formed bonds with players and coaches that most fans don’t have.
“Everything he does or has done for us, whether it’s the buses or just coming around the rink and cheering up guys, it’s amazing,” said UND Fighting Hawks Captain Mark Senden.
Al Pearson, who has battled Parkinson’s disease for the past 17 years, almost missed his special evening. The 85-year-old had been in hospital for the past two days with blood clots in his lungs and was released just two hours before the opening game.
Al Pearson Night has been going on for months, but his daughter admits there were days when she feared the worst.
“I can’t shake the feeling that I could be alone on the rink and they said you wouldn’t think that’s what he would want everyone there to party for him,” said Joanna Pearson.
When the last horn sounds on Al Pearson’s life, his legacy at the Ralph will never be forgotten. His white Fighting Sioux Cowboy hat will be placed in a shadow box outside section 106 where he has season tickets.
“It’s really hard to think that because if they do, it means he won’t be here. But to be able to see that he meant so much to so many people that they want to keep that memory alive is indescribable.” said Joanna Pearson.
As the crowd gave Al Pearson a standing ovation for his dedication to UND hockey, Al Pearson tipped back his hat in true gentlemanly style to thank them.
“He’s a story to tell, and one that will live on for a long time,” said Joanna Pearson, referring to the future display of her father’s hat.
EN beat Minnesota-Duluth 4-2.
Hodgson told the Pearsons that Al’s standing ovation is probably the loudest the Ralph has had all season.
