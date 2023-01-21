WTT Contender Doha 2023 Results Today, Final Schedule, Date, Time, Draw, Score, Live Stream





On Saturday, WTT Contender Doha 2023 will culminate with championship matches of men’s singles and women’s singles category, we examine the schedule, latest results, winner and draw of the entire tournament After his hard-fought victory with a score of 3-2 against Xiang Peng in the men’s singles semi-finals in 2023 WTT Contender Doha, Brazilian ace Hugo Calderano qualified for the championship match and will play against Jang Woojin. WTT Contender Doha 2023 Results Today, Winner, Final Schedule, Date, Time, Draw, Score, Schedule, Venue & Live Stream It’s the LAST day of #WTTDohafilled with many #WTTContender LAST Watch the champions crowned LIVE from 2pm (GMT +3) https://t.co/obRmtF4HiQ pic.twitter.com/o0JZabJTrr — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) January 21, 2023 2023 WTT Contender Doha: Men’s and Women’s Singles Semifinals and mixed dour final results Despite her stellar run at the 2023 WTT Contender Doha, Indian ace Manika Batra suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Chinese star Rui Zhang by a score of 1-3. After her victory, Rui has qualified for the championship match and will face fellow countryman Fan Siqi. In the other semifinal, Fan Siqi defeated compatriot Liu Weishan to set up a rematch of last year’s final against Rui. After winning the mixed doubles title at last week’s tournament in Durban, Chinese pair Lin Shidong & Kuai Man emerged victorious again in Doha after beating Chinese duo Lim Jonghoon & Shin Yubin by a score of 11-4, 11-7, 11-7 . After their back-to-back wins, Lin & Kuai are assured of entering the Top-10 rankings and pundits believe the pair will continue their meteoric rise. Results January 20 Phase Event name Players Result Quarter final Women’s Singles CHENG I Ching 1-3 FAN Siqi 12-14,11-9,6-11,9-11 Quarter final Women’s Singles QIAN Tianyi 0-3 LIU Weishan 9-11.7-11.6-11 Quarter final Men’s singles LIN Shidong 3-0 Marcos Freitas 11-7,11-8,11-5 Quarter final Men’s singles JANG Woojin 3-2 LIM Jonghoon 13-11,4-11,6-11,11-6,11-7 Quarter final Women’s Singles Manika BATRA 3-2 CHOI Hyojoo 11-6,11-9,4-11,5-11,11-7 Quarter final Women’s Singles CHENYi 2-3 ZHANG Rui 7-11,11-7,7-11,11-9,9-11 Quarter final Men’s singles Hugo CALDERANO 3-0 YUAN license 11-9,13-11,11-5 Quarter final Men’s singles XIANG Peng 3-0 LEE Sangsu 11-8,11-8,11-6 Semi finals Women’s Singles LIU Weishan 1-3 FAN Siqi 11-2,9-11,3-11,11-13 Semi finals Men’s singles JANG Woojin 3-0 LIN Shidong 11-8,11-4,11-7 Semi finals Women’s Singles ZHANG Rui 3-1 Manika BATRA 11-6,2-11,11-4,11-2 Semi finals Men’s singles Hugo CALDERANO 3-2 XIANG Peng 11-9,13-15,9-11,12-10,11-9 Last Mixed doubles LIN Shidong/KUAI Man 3-0 LIM Jonghoon/SHIN Yubin 11-4,11-7,11-7 Program January 21 Men’s singles final: Hugo Calderano vs Jang Woojin Women’s singles final: Fan Siqi vs Rui Zhang Men’s doubles final: AN Jaehyun/CHO Seungmin v YU Ziyang/ZHOU Kai Women’s doubles final: SHIN Yubin/JEON Jihee v ZHANG Rui/KUAI Man When and where to watch WTT Contender Doha 2023: live stream and broadcast Fans can follow WTT Contender Doha for free on WTT’s public YouTube channel by subscribing to the channel. The tournament can be watched live in Australia on Fox, while Indian viewers can access it through WTT’s official Facebook page. Also Read: WTT Grand Smash 2022 Singapore Schedule, Date, Time, Draw, Tickets, Matches, Players, Prize Money, Live Stream Recommended: The Sports Fan app

