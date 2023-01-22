Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?





Notre Dame football probably landed its prime prospect from the Class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as trapped as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in recent years, CJ Carr recruits his classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks Pylon 7on7 Football. Let’s say you’ve never heard of 7-on-7 football. In that case, it’s essentially a way for top receivers, defensive backs, quarterbacks, and others to show their off-season stuff. It is a competition focused on air strikes with a shortened field and 24 players on each team. In this particular case, CJ Carr is in Tacoma, Washington, with his team in a tournament hosted by Pylon 7on7. Carr even posted Instagram photos of himself and others in the stadium and even wore the Washington Huskies uniform (don’t panic). If Carr has a solid showing, and I assume he does, it will only benefit everyone involved and possibly the Notre Dame football program. Irish top priority goals Ryan Wingo, Jeremy McClellanand Terrance Moore are on his team. McClellan attends the same school that produced Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame football’s top offensive recruit. Love has a firm bond with McClellan, which is remarkable. Love and McClellan aren’t the only two from that area, as Ryan Wingo is also from St. Louis, Missouri. The 5-star wide receiver is recruited hard by numerous schools, but still seems to have a high opinion of Notre Dame football. Will CJ Carr be able to convince him to join forces in South Bend? Time will tell, but if they build a solid bond in these 7v7 tournaments, that bodes well for a college band as well. It’s no secret that Carr does a lot of recruiting through social media, such as his current quest to get Justin Scott to lead the defense for the Irish. Behind the scenes, though, he’s just as much a recruiter as he is on social media. I’ll see if he has any insight into this weekend.

