Sports
Andy Murray wants to retire from the kind of tennis that took him to the third round of the Australian Open | Tennis news
Andy Murray says he felt “proud” but “disappointed” after falling in the third round of the Australian Open.
The former world No. 1 saw his incredible run in Melbourne come to an end in the third round as the 35-year-old lost 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray entered the match on the back of marathon matches in the first two rounds, where he knocked out 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and local hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis.
You never quite know when the end will be. I would like to play tennis like this, where I can compete with the best players in the world in the biggest events and do myself justice.
Murray said he will leave Melbourne with some fond memories of this year’s tournament, but is aiming to climb the rankings from world number 66 to give himself a better chance of advancing at Grand Slams.
He had spent 10 hours and 34 minutes on court just to make it through to the last 32 and faced Bautista Agut for a further three hours and 29 minutes.
“I feel a lot of mixed feelings,” said the 35-year-old. “I feel like I gave everything for this event, so I’m proud of that.
“You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result. You can control the effort you put in and I gave everything I had in the last three games.” I am very proud of that.
“But I’m also disappointed because I put in a lot of work early this year and played well enough to have a really good run.
“I’m up against a guy who is 20th in the world and it’s still very tight given the conditions. I feel like I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone a lot further.”
The bout came four years after Murray tearfully revealed the extent of his hip pain and that he was considering retirement ahead of a first-round clash with Bautista Agut.
He arrived at Melbourne Park with a genuinely positive feeling about his body and his game, and his first-round victory over Berrettini was probably his best since 2017, but the physical toll was huge.
Murray, who spent a rigorous off-season training block for his improved form and fitness in Florida, feels the hard work is slowly paying off.
“I’m up against a guy who is 20th in the world and it’s still very tight considering the conditions. I feel like I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone a lot further”
When asked if the sacrifices have been worth it, the three-time Grand Slam champion replied: “You never quite know when the end will be. I would like to play tennis like this, where I compete with the best.” players in the world in the biggest events and doing myself justice.
“There were maybe times in the last year or so when I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, and I didn’t enjoy the way I was playing.
“Those sacrifices and effort that I put in allowed me to get through those matches and play at a high level which I think was entertaining for the people watching. I felt good about the way I played It’s more fun for me when I play like this, when I come into a big event and really believe I can do some damage.
“But I can have a deeper run than the third round of a Slam, there’s no doubt about that. Obviously a draw can open you up. I have to help myself with that too. If I played at this level last year, I would I probably wouldn’t be ranked 50, 60 in the world. It’s up to me to try and change that.”
Murray was pleased with his movement but felt his serve gave him the most trouble, saying “I struggled with my lower back. That affected my serve. That was really the main thing I struggled with today. I’ve got me felt worse on the pitch than that. It was just the serve.”
He added: “I don’t have an injury, which is good. My body has clearly been under a lot of strain and stress over the past few days. I will need some time to recover.”
There was an icy handshake between the two at the net, with Bautista Agut saying afterwards: “He understands the game very well and he knows how to play with a crowd, how to play with the nerves of the opponent. Today was a tough game I think I did a great job.”
Murray plans to play in Rotterdam, which begins on February 13, and then the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from February 27.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/31870/12791560/andy-murray-wants-to-retire-playing-the-kind-of-tennis-that-saw-him-reach-the-third-round-of-the-australian-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andy Murray wants to retire from the kind of tennis that took him to the third round of the Australian Open | Tennis news
- NU Healthy Walk 2023, Jokowi: With health, our country will be strong
- US Bank Stadium in Warren has been rated one of the ugliest buildings in the world
- Sydney Harbor Bridge reopens after closing for Hollywood blockbuster
- Card Jockey: Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! About Apple Arcade: What You Need to Know
- Narendra Modi – Credits deny Pakistan link accusation
- Bringing back Boris Johnson would be a disaster for the Tories, says David Davis
- Trump and Ron DeSantis would beat Biden in 2024: survey
- Anti-Turkish protest in Sweden escalates tensions over NATO bid
- Director Veerle Baetens of Sundance Drama ‘When It Melts’ on Young Cast
- Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?
- Kid Cudi discusses fashion and future retro vibes – WWD