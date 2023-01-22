Andy Murray wants to retire from the kind of tennis that took him to the third round of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Andy Murray says he felt “proud” but “disappointed” after falling in the third round of the Australian Open.

The former world No. 1 saw his incredible run in Melbourne come to an end in the third round as the 35-year-old lost 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray entered the match on the back of marathon matches in the first two rounds, where he knocked out 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and local hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis.

You never quite know when the end will be. I would like to play tennis like this, where I can compete with the best players in the world in the biggest events and do myself justice.

Murray said he will leave Melbourne with some fond memories of this year’s tournament, but is aiming to climb the rankings from world number 66 to give himself a better chance of advancing at Grand Slams.

He had spent 10 hours and 34 minutes on court just to make it through to the last 32 and faced Bautista Agut for a further three hours and 29 minutes.

“I feel a lot of mixed feelings,” said the 35-year-old. “I feel like I gave everything for this event, so I’m proud of that.

“You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result. You can control the effort you put in and I gave everything I had in the last three games.” I am very proud of that.

“But I’m also disappointed because I put in a lot of work early this year and played well enough to have a really good run.

“I’m up against a guy who is 20th in the world and it’s still very tight given the conditions. I feel like I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone a lot further.”

The bout came four years after Murray tearfully revealed the extent of his hip pain and that he was considering retirement ahead of a first-round clash with Bautista Agut.

He arrived at Melbourne Park with a genuinely positive feeling about his body and his game, and his first-round victory over Berrettini was probably his best since 2017, but the physical toll was huge.

Murray, who spent a rigorous off-season training block for his improved form and fitness in Florida, feels the hard work is slowly paying off.

When asked if the sacrifices have been worth it, the three-time Grand Slam champion replied: "There were maybe times in the last year or so when I didn't really feel like I was playing well, and I didn't enjoy the way I was playing.

“There were maybe times in the last year or so when I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, and I didn’t enjoy the way I was playing.

“Those sacrifices and effort that I put in allowed me to get through those matches and play at a high level which I think was entertaining for the people watching. I felt good about the way I played It’s more fun for me when I play like this, when I come into a big event and really believe I can do some damage.

“But I can have a deeper run than the third round of a Slam, there’s no doubt about that. Obviously a draw can open you up. I have to help myself with that too. If I played at this level last year, I would I probably wouldn’t be ranked 50, 60 in the world. It’s up to me to try and change that.”

Murray was pleased with his movement but felt his serve gave him the most trouble, saying “I struggled with my lower back. That affected my serve. That was really the main thing I struggled with today. I’ve got me felt worse on the pitch than that. It was just the serve.”

He added: “I don’t have an injury, which is good. My body has clearly been under a lot of strain and stress over the past few days. I will need some time to recover.”

There was an icy handshake between the two at the net, with Bautista Agut saying afterwards: “He understands the game very well and he knows how to play with a crowd, how to play with the nerves of the opponent. Today was a tough game I think I did a great job.”

Murray plans to play in Rotterdam, which begins on February 13, and then the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships from February 27.